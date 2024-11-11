Some Malaysian Eats You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re doing a Southeast Asia tour, you’ve undoubtedly been enjoying a fantastic culinary adventure

in the region. When you feel it’s finally time to bid goodbye to pad thai and your Bangkok condo,

consider making Malaysia your next stop. We promise you’ll have an equally satisfying

experience when it comes to exploring Malaysian cuisine. Here’s what you should taste in various

regions around the country:

Sarawak

Kolo Mee is made with dry egg noodles and a savoury mixture of pork and shallots. There’s also

a halal version that substitutes chicken or duck for the pork. A light sauce coats the noodles, and

you can have fish balls, wontons, or veggies as extra options. Some soy sauce and soup are

usually served on the side.

turmeric, chillies, galangal, coconut milk, and shrimp paste. It’s typically served with some rice

noodles and garnished with prawns, shredded chicken, and tofu. Sarawak’s version differs from

others due to its unique creamy and spicy broth.

such as lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and occasionally onions or mushrooms. The chicken is then

placed inside a pansuh or bamboo tube, which is sealed and cooked in an oven or over an open

fire. The meat takes on a smoky, fragrant taste and is best enjoyed with some steamed rice.

Kelantan

Ayam Percik is chicken that’s continuously drizzled with gravy while it’s being grilled. What

results from this laborious cooking process is an aromatic, succulent, and slightly sweet dish that

goes very well with nasi kerabu, rice that’s been coloured blue using bunga telang (butterfly

pea) flower petals.

of cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, star anise, chilli powder, and cumin. Tamarind juice and

coconut milk are added to make everything creamy and extra delicious. It’s such a popular dish

that you can be sure to find it’s being served during every celebration in Kelantan.

options for toppings such as beef slices, tripe, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried shallots, and parsley.

Some garlic oil and sugar are then sprinkled over the dish before being served.

Penang