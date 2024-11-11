Some Malaysian Eats You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re doing a Southeast Asia tour, you’ve undoubtedly been enjoying a fantastic culinary adventure
in the region. When you feel it’s finally time to bid goodbye to pad thai and your Bangkok condo,
consider making Malaysia your next stop. We promise you’ll have an equally satisfying
experience when it comes to exploring Malaysian cuisine. Here’s what you should taste in various
regions around the country:
Sarawak
- Kolo Mee is made with dry egg noodles and a savoury mixture of pork and shallots. There’s also
a halal version that substitutes chicken or duck for the pork. A light sauce coats the noodles, and
you can have fish balls, wontons, or veggies as extra options. Some soy sauce and soup are
usually served on the side.
- Laksa is a dish famous for its broth which combines various ingredients like lemongrass,
turmeric, chillies, galangal, coconut milk, and shrimp paste. It’s typically served with some rice
noodles and garnished with prawns, shredded chicken, and tofu. Sarawak’s version differs from
others due to its unique creamy and spicy broth.
- Ayam Pansuh, or Manok Pansoh, is chicken that’s been marinated with native herbs and spices
such as lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and occasionally onions or mushrooms. The chicken is then
placed inside a pansuh or bamboo tube, which is sealed and cooked in an oven or over an open
fire. The meat takes on a smoky, fragrant taste and is best enjoyed with some steamed rice.
Kelantan
- Ayam Percik is chicken that’s continuously drizzled with gravy while it’s being grilled. What
results from this laborious cooking process is an aromatic, succulent, and slightly sweet dish that
goes very well with nasi kerabu, rice that’s been coloured blue using bunga telang (butterfly
pea) flower petals.
- Gulai Kawah is a spicy beef curry cooked in a huge pot until the meat is infused with the flavours
of cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, star anise, chilli powder, and cumin. Tamarind juice and
coconut milk are added to make everything creamy and extra delicious. It’s such a popular dish
that you can be sure to find it’s being served during every celebration in Kelantan.
- Mee Celup is a Thai-influenced noodle dish with a beef bone broth to die for. There are several
options for toppings such as beef slices, tripe, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried shallots, and parsley.
Some garlic oil and sugar are then sprinkled over the dish before being served.
Penang
- Nasi Lemak is a meal that consists of rice cooked with coconut milk, which is then wrapped in
banana leaves. It’s topped with some spicy sambal and a slice of boiled egg, along with assorted accompaniments like prawn, anchovies, chicken, and salted fish. It’s a quick and affordable meal
in Penang that’s popularly considered as the national dish of Malaysia.
- Kway Chap is a dish that consists of rice noodles in a spiced light broth seasoned with soy sauce.
It’s served with a variety of optional toppings, and you can choose from duck meat, pig’s ears, or
pork intestines. Eat it with some chilli dipping sauce and you’re going to have a flavour explosion
in your mouth.
- Nasi Kandar combines steamed rice with curry and gravy selections. Proteins like mutton, chicken, squid, or beef are cooked in the sauces until incredibly tender. It’s served with side dishes like ayam goreng (fried chicken), vegetables, and sambal. If you’ve already built up an appetite for Malaysia’s culinary delights, then check out available accommodations in the country like the Casa Suites and plan your trip today.