Promising Prospects for Cyprus Tourism in 2025

Tourism Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis says the Cypriot tourism sector is poised for a promising 2025. Speaking from the World Travel Market 2024 in London, which concluded on Thursday, he acknowledged that challenges remain, yet optimism prevails.



The ministry’s announcement noted robust participation at the event, with over 55 organizations from Cyprus, alongside the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, showcasing their involvement in tourism. The delegation was led by Deputy Minister Koumis, who engaged with airlines, travel planners, global tourism associations, and counterparts from Greece and Bulgaria, namely Olga Kefalogianni and Evtim Miloshev.

Accompanying Koumis were Tourism Ministry Director-General Kostas Constantinou and other senior officials. The Deputy Minister also attended a ministerial summit discussing “How Artificial Intelligence Impacts Tourism Evolution.”

In his remarks, Koumis stated, “Cyprus has advanced beyond its staple ‘sun and sea’ offerings to provide a variety of quality experiences, attracting countless visitors with its sports and cultural events.” He emphasized Cyprus’s growing appeal across diverse tourism sectors, including agritourism, which “has achieved commendable performance year-round,” spotlighted by the Cyprus Agritourism Company.

During the event, discussions with partners revolved around government incentives to enhance tourism products, mainly aiming to improve inland regions. Koumis shared his hope for another successful year in the British market despite its post-Brexit economic challenges and recent tax increases affecting the middle class.

He noted aviation sector issues, such as engine shortages causing delivery delays, as ongoing hurdles. “However, we remain committed to moving forward, confident in our potential for outstanding tourism outcomes next year. Our focus must stay on quality service service and sustainable development.”