Skyrocketing Water Prices? Athens Mayor Haris Doukas Fights Back

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas secured support to oppose skyrocketing water prices.

Government policies threaten to treat water as a commodity, not a public good.

The price hikes stem from a new, controversial pricing policy.

Public health, food security, and water access are now at risk.

Citizens and organizations have united to challenge these decisions.

The Fight to Keep Water Public

Haris Doukas, the Mayor of Athens, recently rallied the city’s Municipal Council and the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) against decisions quietly paving the way for skyrocketing water prices and excessive water bills. The concern? A set of policies shifting the financial burden of vital water infrastructure projects onto everyday people.

The catalyst for this uproar is a new Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) introduced last September, laying out how water services will be priced. Critics argue that this policy could lead to unchecked rate increases, transforming water into a commodity. The government persists with this approach, bypassing several rulings from Greece’s Council of State that previously declared water a public good.

Doukas called on KEDE to support appeals against this decision, specifically on behalf of unions, environmental organizations, and concerned citizens. He proposed excluding infrastructure costs and their amortizations from water pricing models at both municipal and inter-municipal levels—a move entirely focused on protecting citizens’ wallets. KEDE didn’t just agree—they unanimously approved his motion.

But Doukas didn’t stop there. He urged Athens’ local council to voice its opposition. Once again, the response was unanimous: a resolution firmly rejecting water commodification was passed.

When Water Pricing Mimics a Corporate Spreadsheet

Let’s talk about what’s going on here. Despite Greece’s highest court explicitly ruling in 2022 that water cannot be treated as a commodity, the current administration is persisting with its game plan. First, they placed water services under the purview of the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy, and Water (RAAEY). This is the same group that allowed electricity prices to soar. Surprise, surprise, the new pricing for water follows a similar market-driven model that focuses entirely on profit margins.

Last fall’s JMD is essentially a blueprint for disruption. It shifts pricing control for drinking water, irrigation, and sewage away from public agencies to a so-called “independent” system. Spoiler alert: it’s all about keeping public accountability out of the equation, much like what happened with electricity. If this continues, Greece could face dystopian outcomes, including:

Exploding prices : Water bills will mimic electricity bills—doggedly high and wildly unpredictable.

: Water bills will mimic electricity bills—doggedly high and wildly unpredictable. Shaky infrastructure and services : Lower investment in water systems could mean widespread inefficiency and lapses in quality.

: Lower investment in water systems could mean widespread inefficiency and lapses in quality. Health risks : Limited access to drinkable water threatens everyone’s well-being.

: Limited access to drinkable water threatens everyone’s well-being. Food scarcity: Water rationing could stifle the farming sector, endangering food supply chains.

Does this sound sustainable to you? Athens’ leadership doesn’t think so either.

The Council of State: Round Two

Unions, environmentalists, and citizens have already filed an appeal to Greece’s Supreme Administrative Court. They’re asking for the annulment of the 2022 JMD, calling it unconstitutional and contrary to EU standards. This isn’t their first rodeo. Last year, the court struck down a similar JMD, unequivocally stating that water is a public good and pricing it like electricity contradicted its fundamental nature. And yet, here we are, fighting the same battle with an even grimmer outcome in sight.

What the City Demands

The resolution passed by Athens’ Municipal Council is clear and direct. It emphasizes the non-negotiable nature of water as a fundamental human right. Here are the main takeaways:

Water isn’t a commodity : It shouldn’t be priced like a luxury hotel room during peak season.

: It shouldn’t be priced like a luxury hotel room during peak season. Shift costs away from citizens : Infrastructure expenses should be funded elsewhere.

: Infrastructure expenses should be funded elsewhere. Revoke problematic policies: Cancel the JMD and remove water services from RAAEY’s clutches.

What Now?

With mounting public pressure and this issue heading to the courts, it’s clear that water’s fate hangs in the balance—yet again. If this alarms you, you’re not alone. Let’s hope this round ends with the same decisive punch as the last one.

For more details in Greek, read the official announcement: City of Athens.