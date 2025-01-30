Water Supply Problems Hit Heraklion After Tylisos Pipeline Failure

Major water supply problems expected in key areas.

Heraklion Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company (DEYAH) crews scrambling to fix a busted pipeline in Tylisos.

Affected neighbourhoods include Mastampas, Therisos, Atsalenio, and others.

Service disruptions likely until Thursday night (Jan. 30).

Contact info provided for updates: 2810-339050 or DEYAI website.

Water Supply Woes: The Tylisos Pipeline Fiasco Strikes Again

In the latest episode of “What Could Possibly Go Wrong?”, the DEYAH repair teams are up to their knees—literally—in a busted pipeline in Tylisos. This unfortunate twist might leave several areas in Heraklion bone-dry for the better part of the next couple of days.

The cast of characters seeing their taps betray them includes:

Mastampas

Therisos

Atsalenio

Lofos ton Axiomatikon

Agia Aikaterini

Ilioupoli

Plastira

Koroni Magara (specific streets: Glafkou, Mniskli, parts of Iracli, Matthaiaki, plus side streets).

Blame it on wear-and-tear or just bad plumbing karma, but the DEYAH folks are hustling to patch up the problem. Repairs are charging full steam ahead, but don’t hold your breath. The regular water supply is promised to return “gradually” sometime late Thursday night.

What Does This Mean For Residents?

In short, dust off those bottled waters or start perfecting your rain-dance. Those living in the above areas might face low water pressure, if not outright drought-like conditions, as the repairs play out. On the bright side, you’ll have an excuse to skip washing dishes or laundry for a while—small wins, right?

Lest you want to take your frustrations to Twitter, DEYAH thoughtfully provided a hotline for all your water-related woes: 2810-339050. Dive deeper (pun intended) via their website if you’re thirsty for updates.

Tough few days ahead for swaths of Heraklion, but with luck, the city will be flowing smoothly again by Thursday night—fingers crossed.