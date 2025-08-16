Under UNESCO Watch, Cretan Heritage Dispatches in Sitia

When UNESCO drops in on Crete, it is never just a formality. This week, Sitia hosted the first official visit of the UNESCO Greek Committee since the inclusion of the Minoan palaces on the World Heritage list—an accolade that has caused mild academic joy and moderate regional chest-thumping.

At the heart of the visit was a meeting between Mayor Giorgos Zervakis and UNESCO Greece Chairwoman Aikaterini Tzitzikosta, held at Sitia’s municipal office. She arrived with a full delegation, was warmly received by local officials—including City Council President Maro Nikitaki, Deputy Mayor Kostis Lymperios, and Sitia Geopark Coordinator Vangelis Perakis—and left with something few dignitaries get: a replica of the Minoan “computer” of Palaikastro.

No, it does not run Windows. But it does carry symbolic weight.

Kato Zakros, Erotokritos, and Choir Diplomacy

Beyond ceremonial gifts and polite applause, the meeting laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation. With Sitia already home to a UNESCO Global Geopark, and now linked to Kato Zakros, the island’s east coast is building a case as Crete’s new UNESCO axis. The Chairwoman confirmed that the organization plans to continue investing in cultural and heritage initiatives tied to the region.

In a particularly poetic turn, Tzitzikosta voiced support for Greece’s ongoing proposal to have “Erotokritos”—the beloved Cretan Renaissance poem—recognized as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. If successful, it would join the ranks of Greece’s cherished oral and musical traditions already on the global stage.

And because no cultural diplomacy is complete without a bit of music, the UNESCO reps proposed financial backing for a performance exchange, helping Coro Aretousa travel to Italy in response to a recent visit by Corale Madonna di San Giovanni.

Finally, Tzitzikosta did what anyone coming to eastern Crete for the first time must do—she visited the Minoan palace of Kato Zakros, bringing full circle the connection between ancient stone, living culture, and future recognition.