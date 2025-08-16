Wine, Reels & Real Deals: Greece’s Cinematic Tourism Push

Familiarization trip for journalists in Corinth: August 30–September 1

Lights, Logos, and Local Vibes

It seems the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has decided to trade flip-flops for film reels this autumn—at least temporarily. In a series of actions aimed at elevating Greece’s international image, the GNTO and the Municipality of Corinth are collaborating to attract global attention through wine, cinema, and strategic media placements.

Starting: Corinth is prepping for a familiarization trip aimed at media professionals. From August 30 to September 1, at least eight journalists are expected to wander amphitheaters, taste history, and hopefully return home with glowing reviews. This is part of the city’s broader campaign to position itself as more than a weekend drive from Athens.

Patras Goes Cinematic, Kos Goes Corporate

Meanwhile, over in Patras, the GNTO is putting its name (and money) behind the KinoFest 2025—a German-language film festival set to unfold inside the historic AchaiaClauss winery between September 24–28. Organized by the social-purpose cooperative ABCinema KOIN.S.EP., the event promises to blend oaky notes of Syrah with subtitled cinematic angst, showcasing the richness of local tradition alongside European cultural programming.

According to the GNTO, KinoFest serves as a platform to promote cinema tourism, adding to Greece’s brand as a destination full of multilayered experiences. Bonus points: the setting, a stone-and-wine-soaked estate, helps reinforce Greece’s cultural cachet—no green screens needed.

Then there is Kos, where the GNTO will attend the FVW Workshops 2025, hosted by Germany’s massive tourism media outlet FVW Medien. Running from October 15–19, the event is billed as a prime opportunity to connect with top German tourism professionals—and Greece is not showing up empty-handed.

The organization has secured a €24,990 sponsorship package (VAT included), which guarantees:

GNTO video placement during opening ceremonies

during opening ceremonies Logo visibility on FVW’s official event site

on FVW’s official event site A bouquet of media perks and brand exposure

According to the GNTO, FVW’s reach in the German-speaking tourism sector makes this one of the most efficient platforms for showcasing Greece as a preferred destination. The move ties into the official Tourism Marketing Plan for 2025–2028, which continues to prioritize strategic partnerships and targeted international visibility.

So, if you were wondering what a dusty press pass, a glass of mavrodaphne, and a PowerPoint presentation in Kos have in common—now you know: they are all part of Greece’s modern tourism diplomacy. Less ouzo, more outreach. And yes, probably a few QR codes.