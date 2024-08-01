Unmatched Luxury at Semeli Coast Mykonos Resort

Prime Location on Merchia Beach

45 Lavish Suites and Villas

Stunning Aegean Sea Views

Top-Tier Dining and Spa Facilities

Exclusive Member Benefits with Hilton Honors

Since June 2024, Semeli Coast Mykonos Resort, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, has been welcoming guests to experience luxury on the Mykonos coastline. With a prime spot on Merchia Beach, this resort boasts 45 plush suites and villas, each featuring a private pool or Jacuzzi with breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.

Hilton’s executive vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Simon Vincent, sees Greece as vital to the company’s growth. The Semeli Coast Mykonos Resort reflects this by merging tranquillity and comfort in a stunning setting.

Luxurious Facilities and Services

Gastronomy

The resort’s restaurant offers dishes made from local produce in an artistic and musical environment close to Mykonos’ vibrant nightlife. Helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Ioannis Parikos, the cuisine offers a blend of authentic Mediterranean flavours with a contemporary twist.

Icáre: A Culinary Treasure

Inspired by the longevity-associated island of Ikaria, Icáre offers a dining experience crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Ioannis Parikos. The menu combines local traditions with international flavours, creating a celebration of life and wellness with every bite.

Almira Beach Lounge

Relax at the Almira Beach Lounge, where luxury meets the serene beauty of Mykonos. Enjoy personalized service, finely crafted cocktails, and picturesque views of the Aegean Sea from our elegant loungers.

Breakfast at Semeli

Start your day with a rich breakfast buffet featuring traditional delicacies and continental favourites. Served until noon, enjoy a leisurely breakfast at the main pool or in your suite.

Wellness at Its Best

The resort’s fully equipped spa includes an indoor pool, sauna, hammam, salt therapy, and cryotherapy. These facilities ensure guests can focus on their well-being throughout their stay.

Premium Amenities

A la carte restaurant

Two sweet water swimming pools

Luxury sunbeds by the pool

Pool and lounge bars

Indoor and outdoor seating areas

Exclusive boutique

Fitness center

High-speed internet

Cutting-edge spa

Electric vehicle charging stations

Member Benefits

As a Hilton Honors member, enjoy immediate benefits like flexible payment options, exclusive discounts, free Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors app when you book directly.

The Semeli Coast Mykonos Resort is owned by the H. Zisimopoulos family and managed by DHR Services, which provides commercial support.

The Curio Collection by Hilton features over 160 unique hotels, each offering distinct architecture, world-class dining, and access to the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Book your stay at curiocollection.com or through the Hilton Honors app.