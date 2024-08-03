A significant archaeological discovery near the new Heraklion Airport has stopped construction. The recently unearthed 4,000-year-old Minoan structure, a monumental find, now stands in the way of a major development project on Crete. For years, I’ve warned leaders, businesses, and the public about the dangers of overdevelopment on this island. Let’s dive into the Kasteli discovery.

The new airport near Kasteli is being built on a WW2 Nazi-era airfield. Locals have opposed the project for various reasons, yet tourism-related projects almost always get quick approval from regulators.

The latest obstacle is a mysterious, maze-like structure on a hill overlooking the construction site. The Greek Ministry of Culture described it as possibly a feasting and ritual site, but it could be crucial for planning Crete’s future. The 157-foot-diameter structure, believed to have been built around 4,000 BC, sits atop Papoura Hill, where planners initially wanted to install a radar station.

Papoura Hill’s 4,000-year-old circular structure may delay the new airport near Kastelli. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni suggested construction could continue with the radar station moved elsewhere. This reflects a broader problem with Greek decision-making: outdated ideas about progress. Major developments on Crete should be paused for wiser planning. Top archaeologists agree that at least 100 “palace/city” sites on Crete remain unearthed.

The mysterious Minoan Era site should halt airport construction

I recall a Lidl supermarket project built over a Minoan royal road years ago. Although completed, the solution was a small exhibit in the store’s basement parking lot. This concession could have been avoided by halting construction. Heraklion has five Lidl stores, which send profits back to Germany and harm local businesses. It’s a problem similar to Walmart in the US, where countless family businesses have closed, enriching the Walton family.

The Kasteli site is an unprecedented find in the Mediterranean. Further study will reveal much about our ancient past. The so-called Minoan civilization is more accurately referred to as Keftiu. This shows how little we truly know, even about the identity of these ancient seafarers. Greek officials have often compromised, advancing projects like airports while ignoring historical preservation.

Hotels, Hotels, Hotels

Hoteliers on Crete prioritize profit over heritage and tradition. Many are wealthy landowners making easy money through deals with foreign companies like TUI. They often import cheap labour instead of paying fair wages to locals. TUI’s low prices are driving down the value of Greek tourism.

The Metaxa Group is a prime example. They claim to be green, but their project to develop 1.4 million square meters on Cape Tholos near Ierapetra shows otherwise. The Ministry of Culture and Sports approved this project, which includes 1,044 beds, a helipad, and a marina. Thankfully, an artificial beach

Crete,as a Commodity

The Kasteli Airport, Metaxa Group’s developments, and others remind me of the ill-fated Itanos Gaia project. Minoan Group PLC received quick approval for a massive resort in Crete’s Far-East region. Despite greenlighting, they have struggled to find investors. Local protests and academic studies have highlighted the negative impacts of such developments.

Everything on Crete seems to be a commodity for profit-driven leaders. This should be a wake-up call. Instead of focusing on short-term gains, planners should consider long-term sustainability. Tourism is evolving, and super-capitalism isn’t sustainable. Experts like John Fullerton advocate for Regenerative Economics, emphasizing the need for sustainable growth on our finite planet.

Crete is a finite paradise that needs thoughtful, wise development.