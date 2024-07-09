A Perfect Time for Tourists to Buy Authentic Greek Souvenirs

The summer sales season in Greece offers tourists the ideal chance to buy unique Greek souvenirs at reduced prices. Starting from Monday, June 8, the sales will run until August 31. Under current regulations, stores can choose to open this Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., kicking off the sales period.

Boost in Sales Expected

Experts anticipate this year’s sales will surpass last year’s 7 billion euros turnover for July and August. Discounts will start at 30-50% and could rise to 70% by the end of the sales season.

Key Sectors for Summer Sales

The retail sectors most likely to see significant turnover during the sales include:

Clothing and shoes;

Beauty products and pharmaceuticals;

Watches and jewellery;

Furniture and home appliances;

Electric and electronic equipment.

Government Support and Consumer Protection

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos visited the high street in Agios Dimitrios, Athens, on Monday. He spoke to shopkeepers and staff, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting businesses and protecting consumers through increased market inspections.

“Today marks the beginning of the summer sales, and I want to highlight the power of informed consumers,” he stated. “By comparing prices, consumers can find the best deals, which in turn stimulates competition and drives prices down.”

He extended his best wishes for a successful sales period for both merchants and consumers, stressing that misleading discounts would not be tolerated.