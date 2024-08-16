Croatia: Large Scorpion Surprises Woman in Trogir

A large scorpion startled a resident in Trogir

Common in Adriatic areas, mostly nocturnal

Euscorpius italicus is the most common in the region

A doctor emphasizes the need for home maintenance to avoid scorpions

Source (in Croatian): Veliki škorpion iznenadio ženu u Trogiru. Stručnjak: ‘Često se da naći na Jadranu, i to noću’

A large scorpion startled a resident in Trogir, a picturesque town nestled along the Adriatic coast. Dr. Nediljko Landeka, a knowledgeable local expert, commented on the circumstances surrounding this nocturnal luminary, known for appearing frequently after sundown. Analyzing the image captured by a visitor, he highlighted the likelihood of the scorpion belonging to the Euscorpius genus, which is prevalent in the area.

Euscorpius italicus, the most prevalent scorpion in the region, often grows beyond 5 cm and is found throughout the Mediterranean. It appears frequently along the Adriatic coast. Another species, Mesobuthus gibosus, can reach up to 10 cm but is rarely seen in Croatia and is more common in the southern Balkans.

Scorpions belong to the Arachnida class and the Scorpionidea order. They are some of the oldest land-dwelling arachnids, dating back 350 million years. These creatures thrive in warm areas and are typically nocturnal, preferring to hide during the day in dark and moist places like under rocks, boards, or dry stone walls and cellars.

Mitigation Measures and Safety

Scorpions like Euscorpius italicus have venom that usually causes only mild reactions. For some, the sting might feel like a mosquito bite, while others may experience slight pain and redness. Comprehensive maintenance of living spaces is crucial to minimise the risk of stings, including sealing any cracks, especially around plumbing, clearing out unnecessary clutter, and ensuring good ventilation to reduce humidity levels.

Home Environment Recommendations:

Seal all gaps, particularly those near water pipes.

Remove old and damaged items.

Ensure windows and doors are tightly sealed.

Maintain good lighting and ventilation.

In addition, the surrounding environment should be kept clear of rotting materials, and woodpiles should not rest against the house. Sealing cracks in pathways is also advised. Regularly checking shoes and clothing is essential, particularly in humid areas, as scorpions tend to hide there.