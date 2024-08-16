Albania: Ethnographic Museum of Kruja Reopens Its Doors

The Ethnographic Museum of Kruja has reopened after an extensive restoration.

The 2019 earthquake caused significant damage to the museum.

The European Union funded the restoration with an €850,000 investment through the EU4Culture programme.

UNOPS and the Ministry of Economy, Culture, and Innovation managed the project over two years.

The Ethnographic Museum of Kruja, a significant cultural landmark in Albania, has reopened following comprehensive restoration efforts. Struck by the 2019 earthquake, the museum has been transformed into a modern facility, thanks to an €850,000 donation by the European Union via the EU4Culture programme. The restoration project, guided by UNOPS in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Culture, and Innovation, spanned two years to achieve this remarkable turnaround.

At the grand reopening, key figures, including the Minister of Economy, Culture, and Innovation, H.E. Blendi Gonxhja, and H.E. Silvio Gonzato, EU Ambassador to Albania, celebrated this milestone. Minister Gonxhja expressed confidence that the redesign and interactive features would heighten the museum’s appeal, delivering an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Gonzato emphasized that EU4Culture is more than just about restoring structures; it represents a commitment to showcasing and preserving Albania’s cultural identity, fostering inclusivity and appreciation of diversity.

A Journey Through Albanian Culture

The museum houses around 1,000 artefacts.

Offers interactive storytelling, multimedia, and augmented reality experiences.

Features a unique virtual dressing room.

Now revitalized, the museum houses approximately 1,000 artefacts, offering an immersive journey into Albanian ethnography and culture. Visitors can engage with innovative storytelling techniques, multimedia exhibits, and augmented reality experiences. The virtual dressing room is a standout feature, where guests can enjoy taking photos while virtually adorned in traditional 18th-century garments. This interactive detail is expected to increase visitor numbers, bolster local tourism, and enhance the local economy.

The Ethnographic Museum of Kruja stands poised to enchant visitors anew.

Its reopening injects vitality into Albania’s cultural narrative.

The museum represents a bridge between past traditions and future storytelling.

The reopening of this iconic cultural venue promises to captivate visitors with its harmonious blend of past tradition and contemporary storytelling. As it draws people from near and far, it will not only preserve but revive a vital part of Albania’s cultural heritage and community life.