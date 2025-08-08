If travelers ever fancied a drama as thrilling as any Greek myth, they need only look at the 2025 airport arrivals data. This year, Greek skies played host to a mix of celebration and surprise, serving up warm welcomes and a dash of unpredictability.

At first glance, Greece’s strong showing is hard to ignore. Through June 2025, international arrivals at Greek airports grew by 6.3%, topping 12 million visitors. But behind the broad numbers, a more colorful tapestry appears:

95% of all international visitors landed at just ten airports.

Athens welcomed 46% of these guests (out of which around 31% were Greek residents, according to Athens International Airport).

Leading Airports and Source Markets

Numbers tell their tale—and it’s a busy one. For the top nine airports (excluding Athens):

The United Kingdom held on to the largest share of tourists.

Germany remained a reliable contributor.

Poland delivered the strongest growth in the first six months.

Visitors from France, Italy, Austria, and Belgium decreased compared to the previous period.

Santorini Airport Arrivals Decline: The Shock Beneath the Surface

The stunning cliffs of Santorini weren’t the only thing that rattled this year. A swarm of mild-to-moderate earthquakes—most notably a 5.0 in February—sent shockwaves through the island’s visitor numbers:

Santorini airport arrivals declined 19.1% in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024.

UK arrivals fell by 22.9%.

Those from France dropped by 37.6%.

German arrivals shrank by 11.6%.

Italian arrivals, the island’s second largest market, remained steady despite the tremors.

By May, seismic activity eased and the island’s footing steadied, but those early-year anxieties had already left their mark.

Arrivals at Mykonos: No Clear Winner

Mykonos, eternal playground, showed a patchwork of gains and dips. Among major source markets:

Arrivals from France tumbled 19%.

German arrivals surged by 18.1%.

Other nationalities came and went at varying rates, painting a picture as varied as the island’s nightlife.

Bank of Greece: Receipts Soar, Arrivals Take a Breather

While arrivals told one story, receipts from travelers said another. The Bank of Greece reported:

A 12.7% jump in travel receipts from January to May, fueled by standout numbers in April (+17.6%) and May (+17.9%).

Arrivals crept up by 2.1% for the same period, even as May alone recorded a 2.7% decrease year on year.

Turbulent Background: Weather, Politics, and Uncertainty

Travel in 2025 looked like a Greek salad, each ingredient adding its punch:

Earthquakes in Santorini dented confidence.

Heatwaves and wildfires in June and July forced closures at big tourist spots.

Ongoing conflicts, like the war in Ukraine, the tensions between Israel and Iran, and Turkey’s presence in Syria, cast a long shadow.

Economic headwinds in key source countries tightened purse strings.

Shifting U.S. trade policies under President Trump kept nerves on edge.

Still, the Greek desire for hospitality held firm. Despite tremors, wild weather, and shifting sands abroad, the spirit of travel endured. Tourists kept coming—sure, not always in the exact numbers, but with the same appetite for sun, sea, and something unforgettable.

Source: GBR Consulting, Greek Hospitality Industry Performance – 2nd Quarter 2025