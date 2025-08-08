Attica Bans Swimming at 13 Coastal Zones

Even the sunniest Greek holiday can throw a curveball, and this season, Attica’s coastlines have a new twist for travelers. The Health Ministry issued a circular putting the brakes on swimming at 13 distinct coastal zones, all swept up in a stern but necessary list to protect public health. According to the ministry, the swimming ban covers spots that fail to meet water quality standards.

The directive covers several areas, from bustling ports to tucked-away inlets, where strong coffee and salty air are more appealing than risky swims. Each restricted spot was chosen for failing to hit the safety bar set by bathing water regulations—a clear, technical line that doesn’t leave much room for sun-drenched exceptions.

Attica’s Swimming Prohibited List

These prohibited zones read like a roll call of Attica’s lesser-known edges and workhorse waterfronts:

All main ports, shipyards, permanent anchor zones, and ship-breaking yards;

The length between the port of Piraeus and Perama;

Stretch from Skaramangas to Aspropyrgos Beach;

Area from Mikrolimano to the coast of Xirotagaros;

Left side of Edem Beach in Palaio Faliro, near the Pikrodafni stream;

Left section of Sounio Beach, right in front of the Akrogiali restaurant;

Outer breakwater of Rafina Port;

Lavrio’s shipyard and port area up to the PPC facility (except the stretch from Chelmi Beach to Thorikos);

Skafaki port, Stavros on Akti Themistokleous, and the Miramare area;

Additional zones where swimming is not allowed:

Within 50 meters of every stormwater outfall;

Within 200 meters of sewage outfall pipes, including those in Nea Makri, Marathon, and at the mouth of the Asopos River.

Signs will soon appear around these stretches, posted and guarded by local staff—a small but important detail for anyone tempted to sneak in a quiet swim.

With this latest update, tourists can plan their coastal adventures with more than the usual checklist of sunscreen and sandals. Between ancient ruins and bustling squares, keeping these public health restrictions in mind adds a new level of local flavor—one that prefers café tables and sandy walks to the uncertain thrills of restricted waters. After all, it’s always better to toast the view from dry land than to test the limits of local water quality.