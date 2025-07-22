Greece: May 2025 Balance of Travel Services in a Surplus of €1,875.8 Million

The balance of travel services saw large surpluses in both May and the first five months of 2025.

Travel spending surged, but the number of travellers declined in May.

Germany led spending increases, while France saw a mixed trend.

United States visitors spent less in May, but more over the longer term.

Border crossings on foot suffered a decline, while flights gained popularity.

Positive travel receipts partially offset the goods deficit.

Travel Receipts Are Up

May 2025 marked a €1,875.8 million surplus in travel services, an increase from the €1,623.9 million surplus in May 2024, according to data from the Bank of Greece. Tourists kept their wallets open, pushing May’s receipts up by 17.7% to €2,247.8 million. Payments also grew, albeit not as impressively, by 30.2% to €372.0 million.

But there’s a twist. People may have spent more, but there weren’t as many of them. The average cash spent per trip increased by 21.1%, while the number of inbound travellers decreased by 2.7%. This extra spending didn’t just look good on paper. It managed to cover 79.4% of the goods trade deficit and accounted for 84.9% of all net service receipts in May. Who says tourists aren’t useful?

Take it from the broader season: January to May 2025 saw an even fatter surplus at €3,006.9 million, beating last year’s same-period chestnut of €2,761.1 million. Receipts climbed €491.9 million to €4,352.2 million, a 12.7% rise. Payments increased in cost by €246.1 million, a 22.4% rise. Why? Inbound travellers went up by only 2.1%, but average spending per trip ballooned by 10.4%. The surplus paid off 21.9% of the goods deficit and accounted for a substantial 72.9% of overall net service receipts from January to May.

Who Coughed Up the Cash? EU Tourists, Mainly

From the EU27 club, receipts soared by 25.8% in May to €1,325.0 million. Tourists from outside the group added 6.7% more, bringing the receipts to €800 million. Euro area spenders shelled out 15.1% more, clocking in at €1,035.7 million. Not to be outdone, non-euro EU adventurers splurged 88.6% more for a sharp rise to €289.2 million.

Among countries, Germans increased their spending by 16.1% (€473.5 million), while France managed a 9.9% bump (€153.3 million). The Italians contributed a 14% rise, reaching €62.6 million. Brits handed over 8.9% more, paying €314.1 million. Americans, though, suddenly had other plans, slashing their spending by 28% (€112.5 million). Russians barely made a blip, at €5.2 million, but hey, every cent (or kopek) counts.

Over the first five months, receipts from EU visitors rose by 10.9% to €2,326.7 million, and from all others, by 15.1% to €1,813.0 million. Germans led with €771.7 million (up 9.9%), while the French jumped ship with a 7.8% drop. Italians eased back by 4.8%. From across the Channel and the Atlantic, Brits (up 13.3%) and Americans (up 15.9%) made substantial increases. Russians, still barely on the radar, reached €7.9 million.

Inbound Traveller Numbers: Up, Down, and All Around

For May 2025, inbound travellers decreased by 2.7%, reaching just under three million. Airports lured 1% more visitors, but the drive-ins at road borders saw a 21.5% drop—possibly due to boring scenery, snack prices or plain indifference. Visitors from EU27 countries decreased by 4.8%, while non-EU arrivals increased by 0.8%. Euro-area arrivals decreased by 4.5%, while non-Euro area EU visitors declined by 6.2%.

Among big spenders, German tourist numbers decreased by 0.1%, French numbers plummeted by 30.8%, and Italian arrivals declined by 12.9%. From the UK, tourist tallies sank by 9.1%. The US only fell by 0.9%. Russians, for what it’s worth, accounted for a modest 4.7 thousand.

For the January-May stretch, total inbound travellers climbed 2.1% to 7,089.2 thousand. Airports handled 6% more bodies, but road crossings lost 9.2%. EU arrivals shrank 5.1% to 3,812.5 thousand, while tourists from the rest of the globe raised the counts by 12% to 3,276.7 thousand. Euro-area tourism declined by 0.5%, and non-EU visitors to the Euro area decreased by 19.3%.

Looking at specific groups: Germans returned stronger, up 1.5% (1,080.2 thousand); French tourism tanked 27.1%; Italians were down 11.7%. British visitors increased by 6.7%, Americans by 18.1%, and Russians rose to 7,500.