Zominthos Full Moon Event 2025: Minoan Culture, Film & Music Under the August Moon

With the Zominthos Full Moon event, tourists can trade club beats and bar crawls for a deeper (and possibly smarter) kind of nightlife. Tomorrow,

Crete is skipping the usual beach party and going straight for a night with ruined walls and sacred trees. Zominthos, the Minoan gem perched on the island, will play host to a gathering that puts Instagram sunsets to shame. Archaeology, memory, and a little moonlit music all meet here.

Zominthos opens for an August full moon event.

Cultural memory, archaeology, and art take center stage.

The night aims to spotlight Zominthos as a UNESCO World Heritage contender.

Unlike the typical shuffle through dusty exhibits, this event puts visitors right in the heart of ancient architecture and old-world city design. The focus is on bringing the past into the night’s festivities. Organizers want eyes on Zominthos—both for cultural pride and to flag it up as a future UNESCO World Heritage site.

A Toast to Effie Sapouna-Sakellaraki

You know someone has made history when they receive an award amid the ruins they’ve excavated. During the evening, Effie Sapouna-Sakellaraki will be honored for her deep-rooted work at Zominthos. Decades of dust, discovery, and research have brought Minoan stories to light. Her efforts follow in the footsteps of the late Yannis Sakellarakis, the original Minoan detective.

Sapouna-Sakellaraki is recognized for her lifetime of service in the trenches.

Her work built on the foundation set by Yannis Sakellarakis.

Minoan secrets and treasures revealed through their dedication.

Cinema for the Archaeology Aficionado

Leave your Hollywood blockbusters at home. This event screens “The Trace of Time,” a documentary by Dionysia Kopana. The film steps through ruins, interviews, and memories, painting a picture of Yannis Sakellarakis’s journey. Archaeology gets its close-up, showing how history and art bleed into daily life.

Film screening honors Yannis Sakellarakis.

Documentary blends locations, stories, and personal memories.

Archaeology and art show up as real, living forces.

Round things off with a musical set from Yagos Chairetis. Under the full August moon, with stone walls and ancient trees as witnesses, music becomes the link between the ancient and the modern—the night’s beat skips between history and hope, with Minoan ruins as the unlikely VIPs.