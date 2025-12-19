Santa Gang 2025 Brings Christmas Role-Play to Chania Harbor

Every December, Chania performs a small seasonal miracle: it temporarily becomes the North Pole—or at least a Mediterranean remix of it.

This year, that remix comes in the form of Santa Gang 2025, an interactive Christmas action game for children, taking place on Sunday, December 21, at the Venetian harbor of Chania, specifically in Yali Tzami Square.

No, it is not a Cretan tradition (it debuted in 2024), and everyone knows it. But the children absolutely love it anyway.

Santa on the run, children in charge

According to the Municipality of Chania, the action begins at 12:00, with a structured role-playing game starring Santa Claus, who—for reasons that remain unexplained but highly cinematic—must escape from the “Kakomavroi”, the so-called enemies of Christmas.

With the active help of children, Santa’s mission is to make it safely across the harbor and reach the pier before continuing to the municipal Christmas tree at Yali Tzami.

This is not a passive event. Children are not spectators. They are co-conspirators. They guide the story, influence the outcome, and collectively ensure that Christmas survives another year.

Face paint, official certificates, and small bribes

From 11:00, a dedicated face-painting area will be open, offering festive designs featuring the Santa Gang emblem. After the adventure concludes, participants will receive:

symbolic holiday treats

and the highly prestigious “Santa’s Bodyguard Certificate.”

A document that will almost certainly be framed, displayed, and later used as proof of early childhood heroism.

Imported? Absolutely. Enjoyed? Also yes.

Let us be clear: Santa Gang is not part of Crete’s traditional Christmas canon. There are no kalikantzaroi here chasing Santa around the Venetian harbor. This event exists essentially because Chania is now deeply international, shaped by visitors, residents, and families from many countries who bring their festive habits with them.

Traditionalist locals may raise an eyebrow. Some will mutter. Others will politely ignore it.

But children? Children do not care about debates over cultural purity.

They see Santa. They see a chase. They see a role to play. And that is enough.

A harbor that makes room for everyone

Santa Gang 2025 is part of the Municipality of Chania’s Christmas programme, adding a modern, imported, slightly theatrical layer to the city’s winter celebrations. It may not be traditional, it may not be local folklore, but for one December afternoon, the Venetian harbor becomes a playground—and Chania, once again, proves it knows how to host everyone at the same table.

Including Santa.