Santa Gang: A Santa Claus Adventure in Chania

Santa Gang – Santa’s Spirited Crew

CHANIA Venetian Harbor, Saturday, December 21, 12:00 PM: Santa Claus is launching his holiday gift-giving journey at Chania this year! Emerging from the Venetian Lighthouse, he hops onto his jet ski, ready to begin his adventure. But there’s trouble brewing—Christmas villains known as the “Black Grinch Gang” lie in wait!

A wild jet ski chase ensues across the Venetian Harbor as Santa races to escape his mischievous foes. He heads toward the pier, where enthusiastic children eagerly make space and call him over to safety. With their help and Santa’s iconic sleigh, he’ll be whisked away to Chania’s grand Christmas tree at the Yiali Tzami.

But will Santa outpace the pesky villains? Can the children help save the magic of Christmas in time?

Locals and tourists alike are buzzing with excitement. “We can’t wait to see Santa arriving this way—it’s always full of surprises!” shared Maria, a longtime Chania resident. Another participant, Nikos, added, “It’s the highlight of the season for kids of all ages.”

12:00 PM : Santa emerges at the Venetian Lighthouse on his jet ski.

: Santa emerges at the Venetian Lighthouse on his jet ski. 12:30 PM : The chase begins as the “Black Grinch Gang” stirs up trouble.

: The chase begins as the “Black Grinch Gang” stirs up trouble. 1:00 PM : Santa reaches the pier with children cheering him on.

: Santa reaches the pier with children cheering him on. 1:15 PM : Festive procession with Santa’s sleigh leads to the Christmas tree at Yiali Tzami.

: Festive procession with Santa’s sleigh leads to the Christmas tree at Yiali Tzami. 1:30 PM : Santa hands out treats—candy, juices, and goodies.

: Santa hands out treats—candy, juices, and goodies. 1:45 PM: Kids receive the honorary “Santa’s Bodyguard Certificate” for their help.

Families can enjoy the holiday fun by cheering, celebrating, and lending Santa a hand. Plus, young helpers can earn sweet treats and a special certificate!