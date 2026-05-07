Which Airline Is Flying Most to Crete?

Ryanair remains the king of Chania’s skies, though its iron grip is loosening slightly as competitors gain ground.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines has seen a massive jump, nearly doubling its presence since 2022.

The 2025 landscape shows a healthy balance of low-cost carriers, traditional airlines, and charter services.

Ryanair, SAS, and easyJet together control over 42% of the total flight activity at “Ioannis Daskalogiannis.”

The Chania Aviation Observatory (CAO) has released its 2025 flight activity report, and the numbers reveal a shifting tide in how visitors reach the shores of Western Crete. While the airport remains a stronghold for budget travelers, a more sophisticated, “multi-speed” aviation map is emerging from the Cretan sun.

For a long time, Ryanair dominated the story of Chania Airport. The Irish low-cost airline still leads with a 23.9% market share, though this is down from its peak of 29.3% in 2022. This drop does not mean Ryanair is getting weaker. Instead, it shows that the airport now has more airlines competing for passengers.

The Scandinavian Connection

SAS Scandinavian Airlines stands out as the breakout star of 2025. Over the past three years, its market share has grown from 4.9% to 9.6%. Alongside Finnair at 3.6% and Jet Time at 6.0%, these numbers show that the Nordic market’s interest in Chania is not just a passing trend. Instead, it has become an important part of the local economy.

Who Is Winning?

The report categorizes the airlines into four distinct “tribes” that define the current travel climate:

The Budget Brigade: Led by Ryanair, easyJet (9.1%), and Wizz Air , these carriers ensure Chania remains accessible to the independent, cost-conscious traveler.

Led by Ryanair, (9.1%), and , these carriers ensure Chania remains accessible to the independent, cost-conscious traveler. The Legacy Carriers: SAS and the AEGEAN Group (4.5%) provide the vital links to Athens and major European hubs, catering to business and premium leisure travelers.

and the (4.5%) provide the vital links to Athens and major European hubs, catering to business and premium leisure travelers. The Charter Guardians: TUI (6.7%) and Condor (6.3%) continue to serve the organized tourism sector. However, TUI has seen a notable decline from its 10.4% share in 2022.

(6.7%) and (6.3%) continue to serve the organized tourism sector. However, TUI has seen a notable decline from its 10.4% share in 2022. The Hybrid Disruptor: Jet2.com (3.4%) continues to grow its unique model, blending low-cost flights with holiday package perks.

The Top 10 Operators (Summer 2025)

Airline Group Market Share Ryanair Group 23.9% SAS Scandinavian Airlines 9.6% easyJet 9.1% TUI 6.7% Condor 6.3% Jet Time 6.0% AEGEAN Group 4.5% Transavia 3.8% Finnair 3.6% Jet2.com / Wizz Air 3.4%

According to Dimitris Zopounidis, the researcher behind the CAO study, these figures represent a “mature and diversified” aviation map. Chania is no longer reliant on a single “hero” airline. Instead, the balance between low-cost and full-service carriers provides a safety net for the island’s tourism industry. If one airline pivots, there are now half a dozen others ready to fill the gate.