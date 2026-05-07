11 New Hiking Trails for Asterousia

“Asterousia Trails” is a new network of 11 hiking routes designed to modernize and protect the ancient paths of the Gortyna Municipality.

Introduced in Ashimi on May 5, 2026, the project received “green light” funding via the Green Fund and the European Union.

Beyond just maps, the initiative includes 11 diverse routes, new signage, safety technical works, and a digital app to guide hikers through Natura 2000 protected areas.

With a tight five-month schedule, the trails, maps, and website (Asterousiatrails.com) are expected to be fully ready by early summer.

“It starts early. Not out of obligation, but because the light here wakes you differently. The Asterousia does not rush you. They call to you.”

In a world of crowded resorts and frantic itineraries, the Asterousia Mountains remain one of Crete’s best-kept secrets. This rugged range, stretching along the southern coast, is now the focus of a transformative project: Asterousia Trails. It is more than putting lines on a map; it’s about opening a door to an older, more authentic Crete—one of wild slopes, abandoned hamlets, and the scent of wild thyme carried on the Libyan sea breeze.

11 Hikes Inland

The project, spearheaded by the Municipality of Gortyna, introduces a network of 11 distinct routes ranging in difficulty. Whether you are a “seasoned” trekker or a curious wanderer, the trails are designed to weave through the very fabric of local life. Imagine a day that begins at an ancient monastery, winds through a steep limestone gorge, and ends with a glass of raki offered by a local shepherd in a village that time forgot.

Key highlights of the network include:

The Iconic Kofinas: Scaling the highest peak of the range for panoramic views of the Libyan Sea.

Scaling the highest peak of the range for panoramic views of the Libyan Sea. Sacred Landscapes: Ancient vineyards, dry-stone walls, and places of worship that have seen millennia of devotion.

Ancient vineyards, dry-stone walls, and places of worship that have seen millennia of devotion. Coastal Secrets: Paths that drop down to the secluded beaches of the south.

The beauty of the “Asterousia Trails” project is its commitment to “mild and sustainable development.” Under the guidance of architect-planner Giorgis Petrakis and Dr. Chrysa Pagkalou, the work involves more than just clearing brush. Within a strict five-month window, the team is installing safety railings, marking the physical “footprint” of the paths, and setting up clear signage to ensure hikers don’t vanish into the mountain’s wilder corners.

To bring these ancient paths into the 2020s, a dedicated hiking map and mobile app are in development. The website, Asterousiatrails.com, is already live and will serve as the digital hub for those planning their escape.

Asterousia will host a series of events this summer, including photo competitions and safety workshops, to celebrate this natural heritage. It’s a rare example of tourism done right: protecting the environment while inviting the world to experience it with respect.