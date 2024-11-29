Ryanair Winter Schedule 2024: What’s New for Puglia?

Bigger Dreams, Bigger Planes, Bigger Plans

Ryanair has dropped its winter 2024 schedule for Puglia, shaking up the skies over Bari and Brindisi. With a boost of over 600 weekly flights spread across 45 routes, the airline isn’t playing small. Adding four new destinations—Marseille, Nuremberg, Tirana, and Trieste—plus increased flights on popular routes like Madrid, Milan Malpensa, and Sofia, Ryanair is doubling down on its commitment to Puglia.

Big Bucks, Big Moves

This bold move is fueled by five Ryanair aircraft already stationed in Puglia (three in Bari, two in Brindisi), representing a hefty $500 million investment. That’s right, half a billion dollars is keeping these birds fueled and flying, while securing over 4,600 jobs in the region. The airline expects to carry over six million passengers annually—a 7% jump from the previous year.

Key Highlights for Winter Travelers to Puglia:

45 routes total : 33 from Bari and 12 from Brindisi.

: 33 from Bari and 12 from Brindisi. Four new routes : Marseille, Nuremberg, Tirana (from Bari) and Trieste (from Brindisi).

: Marseille, Nuremberg, Tirana (from Bari) and Trieste (from Brindisi). $500 million investment with five planes: three at Bari, two at Brindisi.

with five planes: three at Bari, two at Brindisi. Over 600 weekly flights and six million yearly passengers (+7%) .

. Support for 4,600+ jobs.

Ryanair, which has been flying to and from Puglia for two decades, reports flying over 50 million passengers to date. This winter’s expansions aim to pull even more travelers to the region while helping locals explore new destinations.

The Nitty-Gritty (and Perhaps a Little Political Nudge)

Ryanair isn’t just about new flight paths and extra seats. Company reps are calling on the Italian government to eliminate the municipal tax added to all airport tickets. They argue this would allow airlines to add more flights, open new routes, and spark year-round tourism and job growth.

Limited-Time Winter Deal

To celebrate the revamped winter schedule, Ryanair has unveiled a 72-hour promotion. Fares start from €24.99 for trips until the end of March. (But don’t dawdle—availability is limited, and the clock is ticking on ryanair.com.)

Quotes from the High Flyers

Fabrizio Francioni, Ryanair’s Head of Communications in Italy, stated: “Ryanair is thrilled to announce its 2024 winter schedule for Puglia, which includes four exciting new routes—Marseille, Nuremberg, Tirana, and Trieste—and over 600 flights weekly. We’ve invested significantly over 20 years, including $500 million in aircraft stationed here, supporting over 4,600 jobs while boosting local tourism and connectivity.”

Antonio Maria Vasile, President of Aeroporti di Puglia, added: “The announcement of four new routes signifies an important step in expanding Puglia’s connectivity. It showcases Aeroporti di Puglia’s constant dedication to growing travel options and fostering economic, tourist, and cultural development in the region. This collaboration ensures fresh tourist flows and improved mobility for both business and leisure travelers, solidifying Puglia’s place on the European map.”

What It All Means

More destinations, better connectivity, a boost in jobs, and hundreds of affordable flights each week. Ryanair isn’t just flying people; they’re aiming to elevate Puglia as a tourist hub while making it easier for locals to explore the world—destination Trieste, anyone?