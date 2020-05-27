Ryanair Will Resume Flights to Cyprus Starting July 1st

Pin 0 Shares

Ryanair announced this week the resumption of flights to and from Cyprus beginning on July 1st. Europe’s leading budget airline spokespersons said the airline will be offering daily flights from countries all over Northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland, and Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus.

The airline also confirmed plans to operate 40 percent of its normal July flight schedule, after Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal decided to reopen their hotels and beaches for the prime time days of the vacation 2020 season. Ryanair has launched a seat sale for travel in July and August with fares starting from just €29.99 one way, but these seats must be booked by midnight Thursday May 28. Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson added this:

“After four months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by the governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain, and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines. European families, who have been subject to lockdown for the last 10 weeks, can now look forward to booking their much-needed family holiday to Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean destinations, for July and August before the schools return in September.”

The airline’s CEO went on to report offering up to 1,000 daily flights from July 1st. Ryanair, as has been customary, will offer a range of low fare seat sales for summer getaways. All Ryanair flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, according to the news.

Passengers and crew will wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and onboard the aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines.

Source: Cyprus Mail