Argophilia

Travel news you want to read.

Ryanair Updates Christmas Flight Schedule to Greece, Romania, and Hungary

- November 19th, 2020 10:29 am

Ryanair announced announced additional flights commencing December 17, 2020.

Ryanair announced announced additional flights commencing December 17, 2020.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

It’s a sleigh full of flights, according to the official press release published by Ryanair Group Corporate website on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A number of updated flights take off on December 17, as stated by the communique, and these include:

ROUTEWEEKLY FLIGHTS
Bucharest–Charleroi3 (+1)
Charleroi–Athens4 (+1)
Gothenburg–Malaga3 (+1)
Gothenburg–Alicante4 (+2)
London Stansted–Athens9 (+2)
London Stansted–Bucharest9 (+5)
London Stansted–Budapest12 (+1)
London Stansted–Malaga13 (+1)
London Stansted–Seville2 (+1)
Manchester–Fuerteventura3 (+1)
Manchester–Lanzarote6 (+3)
Milan Bergamo–Gran Canaria3 (+2)
Milan Bergamo–Tenerife4 (+2)
Paris Beauvais–Porto16 (+1)

The decision followed high demand from expats and relatives living in these countries:

In response to strong demand and as part of their commitment to bring families and friends together this Christmas, Ryanair is pleased to announce a total of 24 additional flights from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the UK.

Ryanair Christmas fares start at £19.99, for travel from December 17, 2020 to January 9, 2021, allowing people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their loved ones without overpaying on airfare.

Mihaela Lica Butler

About Mihaela Lica Butler

A former military journalist, Mihaela Lica-Butler owns and is a senior partner at Pamil Visions PR and editor at Argophilia Travel News. Her credentials speak for themselves: she is a cited authority on search engine optimization and public relations issues, and her work and expertise were featured on BBC News, Reuters, Yahoo! Small Business Adviser, Al Jazeera, The Epoch Times, SitePoint, Search Engine Journal, and many others. She currently writes columns for Travel Daily News on a regular basis, and she is a reporter for Hospitality Net.

Previous:
Next: