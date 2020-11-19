Ryanair Updates Christmas Flight Schedule to Greece, Romania, and Hungary

Pin 0 Shares

It’s a sleigh full of flights, according to the official press release published by Ryanair Group Corporate website on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A number of updated flights take off on December 17, as stated by the communique, and these include:

ROUTE WEEKLY FLIGHTS Bucharest–Charleroi 3 (+1) Charleroi–Athens 4 (+1) Gothenburg–Malaga 3 (+1) Gothenburg–Alicante 4 (+2) London Stansted–Athens 9 (+2) London Stansted–Bucharest 9 (+5) London Stansted–Budapest 12 (+1) London Stansted–Malaga 13 (+1) London Stansted–Seville 2 (+1) Manchester–Fuerteventura 3 (+1) Manchester–Lanzarote 6 (+3) Milan Bergamo–Gran Canaria 3 (+2) Milan Bergamo–Tenerife 4 (+2) Paris Beauvais–Porto 16 (+1)

The decision followed high demand from expats and relatives living in these countries:

In response to strong demand and as part of their commitment to bring families and friends together this Christmas, Ryanair is pleased to announce a total of 24 additional flights from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the UK.

Ryanair Christmas fares start at £19.99, for travel from December 17, 2020 to January 9, 2021, allowing people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their loved ones without overpaying on airfare.