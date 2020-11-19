Greece and Saudi Arabia Move to Strengthen Ties Through Tourism

Pin 0 Shares

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis and his Saudi Arabia counterpart Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb met recently to discuss strengthening ties through tourism and investments as well as ways to address the Covid-19 crisis.

The two officials agreed on the establishment of a joint tourism committee for planning data & information sharing actions, educational events, and workshops in order to exchange expertise and best practices, and for the promotion of products on international markets. Theoharis had this to say on the meetup:

“I urge our ministries to coordinate inclusive social development policies through tourism. The goal is transforming the Greek economy’s productive sectors, increasing income and employment on the regional level and achieving sustainable tourism development.”

The ministers also discussed was Greece’s proposal for the implementation of a uniform rapid testing protocol for COVID-19 at all European airports in order to enable travel and ensure the safety of travelers, tourism professionals and destination populations. Greece’s Theoharis has tabled the proposal to tourism leaders during the 6th Global Tourism Crisis Committee held by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) via teleconference last month.

According to the news, Theoharis briefed his counterpart Al-Khateeb on the success of the currently implemented “EVA” safe entry system, which improved the effectiveness of Covid-19 controls significantly, and offered to share Greece’s knowhow with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khateeb thanked Theoharis for his proposals several points of which had been included in G20 Summit conclusions, adding that “Saudi nationals will continue to visit Greece next year to an even greater degree”.

Source: GTP