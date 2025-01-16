Free Greek Traditional Dance Classes at Rethymno Youth Center

Starting Tuesday, January 21, 2025, free Greek Traditional Dance classes will be offered at the Rethymno Youth Center. Open to children, teens, and adults, these classes provide a perfect opportunity to explore Greece’s rich dance heritage in a welcoming environment.

First Meeting Details

The first session, which doubles as an introductory meeting, will take place at 6:00 PM on January 21, 2025. This session will give participants a chance to get acquainted with the instructor and the program.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of Dance Instructor Mr. Giorgos Spyrlidakis. Known for his experience and teaching skills, Mr. Spyrlidakis ensures smooth organization, engaging lessons, and a collaborative group environment.

Interested in Joining?

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Classes begin on January 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Where: Rethymno Youth Center.

For Whom: Open to kids, teens, and adults.

Instructor Contact: Call Mr. Giorgos Spyrlidakis at 6942848063 (6–9 PM).

Participants should reach out directly to Mr. Spyrlidakis during evening hours for further details or to secure their spot.