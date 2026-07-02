Rizes Gastro Taverna in Fira partners with Santo Wines for a single-night culinary event on July 7, 2026.

The six-course menu features local ingredients like Kissiras Farm vine leaves and Greek bottarga, matched with volcanic wines.

Tickets cost €90 per person and include all food and wine pairings overlooking the caldera.

Visitors to Santorini looking for a memorable dining experience can enjoy a special one-night collaboration between Rizes Gastro Taverna and Santo Wines on Tuesday, July 7.



Titled “A Gastronomic Voyage Through Santorini,” the evening takes guests on a journey through the island’s food and winemaking heritage, combining contemporary Greek cuisine with wines grown in Santorini’s distinctive volcanic vineyards.

Executive Chef Alexandros Makropoulos and Head Chef Maria Sylla have created a menu inspired by traditional Greek recipes and premium local ingredients. Each course will be paired with a carefully selected Santo Wines label by sommelier Apostolos Maras, showcasing signature varieties including Assyrtiko, Mandilaria, and the island’s celebrated Vinsanto dessert wine.

The evening begins with the “Rooted Spritz,” a welcome cocktail crafted with tsipouro, bergamot, thyme, and sparkling Assyrtiko before progressing through a menu featuring traditional meze, fish fricassee, lamb giouvetsi, a selection of Greek cheeses, and a dessert made with local ingredients.

Six-Course Menu

Welcome

Rooted Spritz cocktail

Paired with Santo Wines Brut (Sparkling Assyrtiko)

Meze

Taramasalata with Greek bottarga

Dolmadakia wrapped in vine leaves from Kissiras Farm

Paired with Santo Wines Santorini Assyrtiko

Sea

Fish Fricassee

Paired with Santo Wines Nykteri

Land

Lamb Giouvetsi

Paired with Santo Wines Mandilaria

Cheese Course

Selection of Greek cheeses

Paired with Santo Wines Grande Reserve Assyrtiko

Dessert

Traditional dessert prepared with local ingredients

Paired with Santo Wines Vinsanto

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Venue: Rizes Gastro Taverna, Fira (opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral), Santorini

Price: €90 per person, including all food and wine pairings.



Rizes Gastro Taverna

Open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Website: www.rizessantorini.com

Email: reserve@rizessantorini.com

Tel.: +30 22860 21885

As seating is limited, reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.