Greece’s official tourism portal, VisitGreece.gr, officially launches today, marking the latest step in the Greek National Tourism Organization’s (GNTO) digital transformation. More than a website redesign, the new platform introduces an AI-powered travel assistant, a companion mobile app, and a broader digital ecosystem designed to help visitors plan—and experience—the country more intuitively.

Presented by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, the project is funded through Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Facility and aims to modernize how the country promotes its destinations while making travel planning more personalized.

More Than a Fresh Coat of Paint

The revamped VisitGreece.gr is built around three core components:

The first is a Digital Tourism Map , designed to catalogue and organize Greece’s tourism assets, creating a more comprehensive picture of destinations across the country.

, designed to catalogue and organize Greece’s tourism assets, creating a more comprehensive picture of destinations across the country. The second introduces a Digital Archive and Interactive Tourism Museum , preserving decades of historical material from the Greek National Tourism Organization and making it accessible to researchers and the public for the first time.

and , preserving decades of historical material from the Greek National Tourism Organization and making it accessible to researchers and the public for the first time. Finally, the platform itself has been rebuilt from the ground up, accompanied by the new VisitGreece app, which aims to guide travelers from the earliest stages of trip planning through their journey—and even after they’ve returned home.

AI Joins the Journey

Perhaps the biggest addition is artificial intelligence.

Visitors can interact with AI-powered assistants to receive personalized recommendations, build itineraries, and access travel information through natural-language conversations. The platform also incorporates multilingual voice technology developed in collaboration with ElevenLabs, making it easier for international visitors to navigate Greece in their own language.

For tourism businesses, municipalities, and regional authorities, the platform is also intended to serve as a digital showcase and promotional resource.

A Digital Guide, Not a Substitute for Discovery

VisitGreece.gr reflects a wider trend in tourism, where official destination websites are evolving from static information portals into interactive travel companions.

Whether AI becomes every visitor’s favorite travel guide remains to be seen. Greece’s greatest recommendations, after all, have traditionally come from a grandmother insisting you try one more spoonful of dessert, a fisherman pointing toward a beach with no signpost, or the café owner who tells you the best sunset isn’t the famous one.

No algorithm has quite mastered that part of Greece yet.