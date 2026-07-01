Drunk Tourists Keep EKAB Busy During Malia’s Summer Nights

Every summer, Malia’s nightlife attracts thousands of young holidaymakers looking for sun, beaches, and late-night parties. It also brings a predictable surge in emergency medical calls. According to emergency workers, EKAB ambulance crews are once again facing heavy demand during the overnight hours as intoxicated tourists require medical assistance or welfare checks, particularly in the peak weeks of the tourist season.

Alcohol-Fuelled Emergencies Stretch Resources

Paramedics report that many incidents involve severe alcohol intoxication among young visitors, primarily during the early morning hours. In some cases, ambulances are dispatched only to discover that the individuals have already left the scene, resulting in unnecessary callouts that consume valuable emergency resources.

Residents have also reported disturbances and occasional property damage linked to heavily intoxicated visitors, adding to long-standing concerns about public order during the height of the summer season.

For emergency services, the issue goes beyond nightlife. Every ambulance responding to preventable alcohol-related incidents is one that may be unavailable for a heart attack, a serious traffic collision, or another life-threatening emergency elsewhere in the municipality.

Emergency Numbers Every Visitor to Greece Should Save

Service Number European Emergency Number (Police, Ambulance, Fire) 112 Greek Police 100 EKAB Ambulance 166 Fire Service 199 Hellenic Coast Guard (Sea Emergencies) 108

Tip: If you’re unsure which service you need, call 112. The service is free, works throughout Greece, and English-speaking operators are available

The challenge returns almost every summer, raising broader questions about how popular party destinations balance a vibrant nightlife with the demands placed on local healthcare, police, and emergency services.

Malia has earned an international reputation as one of Europe’s best-known nightlife resorts. Most visitors enjoy their holidays without incident. But emergency workers are once again reminding everyone that a memorable holiday doesn’t require an ambulance ride before breakfast.