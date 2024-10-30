Here’s Why You Should Not Panic When You Encounter a Snake in Rhodes

In ancient times, Rhodes was teeming with serpents, a fact hinted at by its name, possibly from the Phoenician word “erod,” meaning “snake.” Ancient texts dubbed the island “Ophioussa,” translating to “the land of many snakes.”

While many people have speculated about the presence of the Ottoman Viper (Montivipera xanthina) on Rhodes, herpetologists maintain that this is just a myth, despite the viper’s prevalence on neighbouring islands and parts of the Turkish mainland.

Even today, local farmers armour themselves with leather boots to shield against the lingering threat of a viperine, but they likely consider boots practical footwear for working the fields and even hiking.

Still, the question remains: are there venomous snakes on Rhodes Island, and should you flee if you encounter a serpent on your path? The short answer is NO. When in doubt, call SPEM, Rhodes’ reptile repellent service.

Snake encounters are common in Rhodes. You can find them on the beach, in shops, treks, and practically everywhere you turn. However, it is very unlikely for you to encounter vipers or other poisonous snakes as the island is viperine-free.

Snake Species You Will Likely Encounter on Rhodes Island

The European Worm Snake (Xerotyphlops vermicularis) finds home in the lush river valleys on the island’s eastern front. During spring, clusters are often seen in pockets near the Pefki Peninsula, especially in the valleys surrounding Lindos, with rare sightings elsewhere.

The Black Whip Snake (Dolichophis jugularis), abundant throughout Rhodes, favours sun-bathed, dry habitats. While these snakes always seemed ready to flee, their aggressive and quick-tempered nature contrasts with past research that suggests a more docile demeanour reminiscent of their cousin species, the Caspian whipsnake (Dolichophis caspius), which is not present on Rhodes Island.

In the Rhodes Archipelago, including islands like Rhodes, Symi, Tilos, and Chalki, resides the unique Black Whip Snake subspecies Zinneri, which features a paler colouration than the typical Dolichophis jugularis, sometimes showcasing a yellow belly instead of the usual red. Other notable characteristics are its distinct head shape and fewer ventral scales.

Apart from the Whip Snake, Dahl’s Whip Snake (Platyceps najadum) appears primarily in the northwestern dry zones. Historical records include sightings of these snakes with varying spot patterns near the neck.

The Coin Snake (Hemorrhois nummifer), although documented on Rhodes for nearly 150 years, is indeed a rare sight. It looks and acts like vipers but is harmless to humans. Recent discoveries mark their presence mainly in the northeastern expanse of the island, often hidden in unfrequented spots.

Telescopus fallax, commonly called the Cat Snake, is a nocturnal creature that often escapes notice. It roams across the islands of Lipsi, Kalymnos, Kos, Pserimos, Tilos, Symi, Rhodes, Karpathos, Kasos, and Armathia. On certain islands like Rhodes, Tilos, and Kasos, you’ll encounter the subspecies Rhodicus, known for its muted and low-contrast colours, a trait that suggests an adaptation to arid conditions.

The visually stunning Leopard Snake (Zamenis situla) boasts two distinct forms: leopard-patterned and striped. While both coexist on the same island, the spotted form is prevalent on Rhodes and Chalki, and the striped is more common on Kos.

The common Grass Snake, Natrix natrix, thrives near wet areas and is frequently seen by rivers and streams in Rhodes. It also inhabits Leros, Kos, and Karpathos. The Persa subspecies in these regions is marked by two stripes along its back, though Karpathos specimens lack this feature.

On Rhodes, the Dice Snake, Natrix tessellata, adapted to life near water, makes its home. When both Natrix species coexist, their differing diets—N. natrix favors frogs, while N. tessellata prefers fish—ensure they live together harmoniously.

As you can see, Rhodes’ herpetofauna does not include dangerous snakes. While this is true, vigilance is still recommended, and the public is advised to avoid snakes because even species deemed harmless can introduce unforeseen challenges. Their bites may spur infections or unexpected allergies in susceptible individuals. So, treat all bites with care and caution, as though caused by a venomous snake. For more information on Rhodes’ herpetofauna, consult The Herpetofauna of the Island of Rhodes (*.pdf document).