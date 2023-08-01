With the support of the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Amari has created four 5×5 pitches to support youth athletics in the Amari Municipality.

An inauguration ceremony took place at the stadium located at the Syvritou Gymnasium, attended by the Mayor of Amari Pantelis Mourtzanos, who thanked the Regional Governor of Crete Stavros Arnautakis, and the Deputy Regional Governor of Rethymno Maria Lioni for the continuous cooperation.

Mourtzanos keyed on the region’s help in supporting the development of the sports infrastructure of the Amari Municipality, underlining that this is an ambitious program implemented with the help of the Region of Crete. Regional Governor Lioni offered this via the region’s press release:

“As the Region of Crete, we invest in youth and Sports, and here in the Municipality of Amari, we always cooperation with the Municipality to support the local community with projects and actions, as we do in all the Regional Units of our island.”

After the consecration ceremony and the wishes of the local Church, Stavros Arnautakis distributed footballs to the children of the academy of A.O. Psiloritis Amariou, who inaugurated the stadium with the first training session in the presence of the Regional Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Regional Councilor of Rethymno Kostas Dandoulakis, elected officials of the Local Government and representatives of local bodies.

The total project has a budget of 284,000 euros for the construction of four 5×5 football fields in the settlements of Genna (courtyard area of ​​Syvritou High School), Meronas (courtyard area of ​​the old Primary School-Fire Department), Platanos (courtyard area of ​​the hostel) and Fourfouras (courtyard area of ​​the High School Lyceum).