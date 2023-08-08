Villa Sea Ya is a 160-square-meter contemporary residence in the middle of a choice plot of over 7,200 square meters. Built back in 2014 by one of Crete’s most experienced contractors, the Kokkino Chorio villa affords its owners and guests unrivaled views of the majestic White Mountains, Souda Bay, and the Cretan Sea beyond.

The property lists for just 900,000 euros and offers luxurious bedrooms, spacious living spaces, wonderful outdoor terraces, al fresco dining possibilities, and a sparkling 40+ square meter swimming pool.

Inside, spacious open-plan living and dining areas occupy the ground floor and offer access to the pool and terraces via triple patio doors. A fully fitted gourmet kitchen has professional quality built-in appliances and a large island breakfast bar. Also, on this level, a luxurious double bedroom with access to the outside terraces has a wonderfully finished shower room.

On the upper level, there are two more sizeable double bedrooms, and both have patio doors leading to the upper terrace. These terraces are covered and offer stunning views of the sea and the mountains. There is also a 2nd bathroom with a full bath, a washing machine / new dryer (9kg capacity). Fitted wardrobes and central electric heating and cooling add still more carefree living.

The property is secluded, fenced, and walled in. The property’s lush landscape is also fully irrigated and designed to melt into the surrounding landscape. There’s a small olive grove and lemon, fig, and pomegranate trees on the estate. The new owners may also elect to build a second residence on the property via the current building permission.

A detached garage features electric doors, electricity, water, a sink, and additional storage space. And finally, fabulous and super secluded Koutalas Beach is only 1 kilometer from the property, close to Cape Drepano. Part of the film Zorba the Greek, with Anthony Quinn, was filmed in this area.

For more information about Villa Sea Ya, please contact Anati Lougassy at +972 54-432-7123 (Also via WhatsApp at this number).