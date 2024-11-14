Did You Know You Can Go Skiing on Crete Island?

One might not think of Crete as a skiing destination, yet this island offers a unique winter experience for enthusiasts. While Crete lacks traditional skiing infrastructure like lifts and lodges, it offers vast and untouched slopes for those willing to earn their descents. Adventurers can enjoy reliable spring snow and the luxury of solitude in some of nature’s most pristine terrains.

The island’s ski season is impressively lengthy, often extending from mid-February March into early June, although with the current climate whims, there’s no telling what the ski season will be like in 2025. Psiloritis Mountain is a must-visit for skiing and mountaineering, where skiers can glide down while admiring the stunning blues of the Cretan Sea. Among the island’s known trails, the route from the summit of Timios Stavros to Migeros Pit is particularly famous. Other intriguing routes are those from the Toumbotos Prinos refuge and the Stolistra peak. The White Mountains, or Lefka Ori, also offer challenging terrains for slalom, which are best explored with an experienced guide due to the potential for disorientation.

Mountain Shelters for Hikers and Skiers

Crete has a rich mountaineering tradition, with several clubs managing shelters across its mountainous ranges, which invite adventurers to experience breathtaking vistas and discover rugged terrains regardless of the season.

Kallergis Shelter: At 1,680 meters in the White Mountains, this shelter is a stone’s throw from the Omalos Plateau. Since 1970, it has offered climbers sweeping views of Crete’s majestic peaks and shorelines. Accommodating 50 guests, it’s a prime base for those aiming to conquer peaks like Psari and Mavri. The Chania Mountaineering Club manages its operations from April to October, with special low-season arrangements.

Tavri Shelter: Situated at 1,200 meters, this retreat is embraced by the gentle caress of cypress woods on the Tavri Plateau. Accessed by a leisurely hike or drive, it connects visitors to scenic routes leading to peaks like Kastro. Catering to 45 adventurers since 1992, it offers warmth and water powered by nature, all under the watchful eyes of Chania's Mountaineering Club.

Strovili Shelter (Limnakaro): At 1,533 meters in the Dikti Range and managed by the Lassithi Mountaineering Club, this shelter provides hikers with a path to some of Crete's most challenging peaks.

Katsiveli Shelter: Tucked away at 1,980 meters amidst Svourichti Peak, Katsiveli captures the essence of remote adventure. Born out of Christos Chouliopoulos's vision in 1994, this stone and wood haven overcame nature's wrath to offer basic accommodations to the most ardent adventurers.

Prinos Shelter (Psiloritis): At 1,600 meters, Prinos embraces travelers with its soothing solitude. The Rethymno Mountaineering Club has been hosting guests since 1984 and ensures an enriching experience within this panoramic hideaway.

Migerou Lakos Shelter: On the Migeros Plateau, this easy-to-reach spot fuels those drawn to winter pursuits. Managed by the Livadia Cultural Association, it promises warmth and simple comforts.

Thripti Shelter: At 1,476 meters, visitors find solace in its simplicity and glorious views of Thripti's peak. A serpentine route offers a journey to nature's tranquility.

Greleska Shelter: Dedicated to wildlife since 1999, this observatory in the White Mountains invites nature lovers to interact with the Cretan Ibex in its grand surroundings.

Samari Shelter: Standing at 1,417 meters in Rouvas Gorge, Samari combines rustic charm with natural gastronomy, inviting 20 guests to replenish amid their exploration.

Krya Vryssi Shelter (Kedros): Situated at 1,100 meters, this shelter serves as a gateway to breathtaking waterfalls and peaks. The Mountaineering Association of Rethymno manages this location.

Volika Shelter: Established in 1958, this pioneering shelter is 1,450 meters near Kambi village. Its breathtaking trails through the White Mountains offer historic charm and adventure.

Established in 1958, this pioneering shelter is 1,450 meters near Kambi village. Its breathtaking trails through the White Mountains offer historic charm and adventure. Prinos Shelter (Asites): Perched at 1,100 meters near Ano Asites, it has provided explorers with cozy settings to explore mountains such as Koudouni since 1967. Managed by Heraklion’s Mountaineering Club, it marries the old with the new, providing stunning views and inspiring journeys through Crete’s landscape.

Pierra Creta Race

Scheduled for March every two years, Pierra Creta is Crete’s premier and only ski mountaineering event. Launched in 2014, the race has evolved into a biennial event featuring two routes: Route A, with an altitude change of roughly 1,800 meters and Route B, with 900 meters.

Participants must be at least 16 years old, and registration is approximately €90. Competitors are required to follow strict guidelines, and race officials will enforce rules to ensure fair play. All athletes must carry helmets, skis or snowboards, boots, crampons, avalanche gear, gloves, goggles, backpacks, and a whistle.

Pierra Creta offers lodging opportunities for race participants wishing to explore the island further, with details provided upon registration. While rustic lodgings may require personal sleeping bags, they offer a unique experience at a lower cost, allowing guests to immerse in Crete’s natural beauty.

Winter Excursions to Discover Crete’s Trails and Traditions

Heraklion – Tylisos – Anogeia

Begin in Heraklion, heading west to Tylisos, detouring to the Voulismeno Aloni climbing area. From Tylisos, explore the archaeological site, then head to Anogeia, possibly stopping in Sisarha for refreshments.

Anogeia – Nida Plateau

Take the road towards Nida, stopping to hike “The Path of Mygia.” Visit Agios Yakinthos, then continue to the Nida Plateau near the Ideon Cave. If time permits, drive to the Skinakas Observatory for spectacular views.

Axos – Zoniana – Livadia

Start at Axos and its historical sites. Visit the Sfentoni Cave in Zoniana, drive through Krana to Livadia for coffee, and then explore Byzantine churches in the area, like Kalivo.

Mount Mylopotamos – Hono to Vossako Monastery

From Mount Mylopotamos, travel via Hono, observing the captivating “Nature’s Sculptures.” In Drossia, see the Ottoman fountain, then hike around the rolling landscapes near Vossako Monastery.

Krousona to Zaros

Journey through Krousona and marvel at the “Old Woman’s Pies” formation before visiting Zaros, a place for trout dishes and serene walks around Lake Votomos.

Traditional Villages of Mylopotamos

Discover Agios Ioannis’ Byzantine church, visit the Venetian village of Kastrí, and visit the Monastery Diskouri. Then, end at Melidoni Cave, an attraction of natural wonder and historical significance.

Discover the Amari Valley

Traverse through the historic villages of the Amari Valley, stopping at attractions like Monastiraki and the Monastery of Asomaton. Enjoy unique folklore museums, traditional architecture, and tranquil scenery.

Renting a vehicle is advised to conveniently reach Crete’s mountain shelters and skiing areas in winter. Four-day costs are reasonable since it’s off-season—the highest prices are in the peak summer tourist season. Public transportation options like KTEL buses are also available from major cities.