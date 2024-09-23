How Property Stylists Make People Want To Buy Your Home!

Are you planning on selling your home? It can be stressful, and you might feel a bit emotional about leaving the old place behind; there are a lot of good memories there, but it’s time to move on and experience a new lifestyle somewhere else, which is quite exciting! Now that you have decided and are going, it’s time to get the house ready to be on display for its potential new owners.

Everyone is recommending that you prepare your house for sale by engaging the services of the experts in property styling in Northern Beaches and letting them do their magic. Some people ask if hiring someone to style your property for you is necessary, and the answer is absolutely! It’s a very competitive market, and it’s a fact that professionally styled homes will attract more interested buyers and sell a lot faster than if you attempt a DIY on them. Professional property stylists know the business inside out, what sells and what doesn’t, and their goal is to sell, sell, sell!

So, with all that said, what exactly do property stylists do? They are professional interior designers who focus on making your home look as attractive to potential buyers as possible. They will bring in curated furniture, artwork, and houseware that will entice and attract, helping to maximize your home’s value and saleability! Here are some of the techniques they employ to give you a better idea of what they will do for you!

De-clutter – Humans tend to be hoarders to a fault; over the years, we accumulate large amounts of stuff! While we might find our collection of Russian nesting dolls charming, the people coming to buy your house might not get them out of sight and out of mind! Plan on boxing up everything and storing it in a back closet, your new abode, or a temporary storage rental; you need it out of the way so the property stylists can do their work!

Paint It White – Once the clutter has disappeared, it’s time to repaint it. While darker, attractive colours might please you and suit your tastes, you aim to make a clean slate that needs to be white, or your other option is white. You want the place to feel like a blank canvas so the buyers can paint their imaginary pictures! Also, ensure each room is well-lit; have your stylist install modern fixtures that will light the place up if needed!

Cool And Comfortable—You are going to have to put your own personal tastes aside and let the stylists curate your place. Remember, they are trying to sell it, so you must stand back and let them do their thing! They will aim to create a cool, comfortable atmosphere with simple modern furnishings in neutral colours and art that is stylish but not too eye-catching. It’s there to create a mood, not be a focal point.

Once your house has sold, you can set up your Russian nesting dolls in your new place!