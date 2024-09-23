Shhh! Keep the Secret of Kea Island for Yourself

Travel publicity about the marvellous Greek islands is in good supply these days. More people have been informed, and hundreds of thousands more travellers have discovered paradise this season. Crete, Mykonos, Ithaca, Rhodes, Kos, and a hundred other idyllic destinations flood the collective minds of vacationers worldwide. Still, there are more secret places, like the lesser-known Kea (Tzia) Island.

This island is packed with historic, natural, and traditional wonders is a hidden gem that Greeks have kept to themselves over the decades. It is just off Cape Sounio, about 60 km (37 mi) SE of Athens. A trip to the virtually forgotten island paradise is only about 40 minutes by boat from the mainland. Kea is 19 km (12 mi) long from north to south and 9 km (6 mi) wide from west to east. The area is 128.9 km2 (49.8 sq mi). As small and arid as Kea may seem, the island is exceedingly deceptive. Visitors will be shocked by the green fields, high hills, vast vineyards, olive groves, hidden ravines, secret coves, and secluded beaches Kea is blessed with.

Occupied since Neolithic times, this arid but beautiful Island has several archaeological points of interest. For instance, some of the first evidence of metalworking has been unearthed there. During the Bronze Age, the Ayia Irini settlement was famed for its masonry work and unique architectural/construction features. For those fascinated with ancient history, the archaeological finds of Ayia Irini are housed in the museum of the city of Ioulida, the capital of the island. Another point of interest is the amazing ruins of the ancient Greek city-state of Karthaia (above).

Another thing that sets Kea apart from many other Aegean islands is the strange coincidence of island depopulation decades ago and the lack of a ferry connection directly from Pireaus. It’s been a hotspot for Greek yachtsmen and adventurers seeking unspoiled nature, more recently.

Kea has at least one chic resort kissed by the blue Aegean Sea. The ultra-luxurious One & Only Kea Island is one of Greece’s most glamorous stays. Dotting the rugged landscape, there quite a few villas to rent, luxury stays like Aigis Suites Kea, as well as a baker’s dozen of traditional Greek apartment-type hotels. There are many other picturesque and important villages and sites to see, such as the port of Korissia and the fishing village of Vourkari. Visitors will not be disappointed by Kea’s beaches either. Sykamia Beach is perhaps the best of all, with its crystal aquamarine waters and wonderful shade trees offering a respite from the blazing Aegean sun. Then there’s the stunning Vroskopos beach (above), which sits just South of the One & Only resort.

The Cyclades chain’s last island is a key scuba diving destination. The waters off Kea offer excellent visibility, rich marine life, and wall, cavern, and wreck diving. Water temperatures range from 20° to 26 °C. One of the most popular points of interest for divers is the wreck of the paddle-wheeler steamship Patris, which sank in 1868.

An interesting footnote about Kea is that HMHS Britannic, the sister ship of the RMS Olympic and the ill-fated RMS Titanic, sank off Kea Island on November 21, 1916, on the Kea Channel after hitting a mine. It was the largest ship sinking of WWI.