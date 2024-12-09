Historic Plane Tree of Krassi Succumbs to Neglect

Earlier this year, signs of decay in the historic Plane Tree of Krassi raised alarm among locals and experts. Now, a large section of this ancient tree has broken off, landing in the road and forcing its closure due to the sheer size of the fallen trunk.

This incredible tree, over 1,000 years old, has been recognized as a protected natural monument. It even finds mention in Nikos Kazantzakis’s work. Despite its historical and cultural significance, this legendary tree faces growing threats every year. According to Zacharias Doxastakis, mayor of Hersonissos, a special study is currently underway in hopes of preserving what remains.

Neglect or Natural Causes?

The mayor revealed that measures had been taken previously to secure the damaged part of the tree. However, the tree’s condition and last night’s fierce winds proved too much. Emergency crews rushed to address the situation:

“Restoration work was completed on the detached section in the past,” said Doxastakis. Yet, even those efforts were insufficient. The mayor added, “We will continue to take action moving forward.”

The Call for Meaningful Action

The recent collapse casts renewed scrutiny on the lack of comprehensive measures outlined in the Presidential Decree to protect this invaluable piece of nature. Though designed by experts, these proposals have largely gone unimplemented, leaving the tree vulnerable to decay and external threats.

The decree recommended:

Improving the tree’s surrounding hydrology

Conducting regular phytosanitary examinations

Removing the concrete pavement encasing its roots

Exposing its magnificent trunk for proper breathing

Aesthetic renovation of the nearby municipal refreshment area

Returning the square to local residents for cultural and environmental events

Why have these measures been ignored? How long will delays in decisive action continue to jeopardize this ancient landmark?

The Plane Tree of Krassi reminds us of nature’s fragility, even in its most enduring forms. This loss isn’t just about a tree but about preserving history, community, and a cultural heritage tied to the very land. Those entrusted with its care must face accountability and take urgent steps to ensure meaningful progress.

Featured image, CretanBeaches.com