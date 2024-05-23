Chania Municipal Market Reopening Delayed Until Late 2025

We were over-optimistic in believing that Chania Municipal Market (Δημοτική Αγορά Χανίων) will open this summer. The restoration and reconstruction works have been on and off since they began in 2022, and now, the new deadline for Agora’s reopening is set for May 31, 2025.

There were justifiable reasons for the delay: during the implementation of the works, the planned excavations were systematically monitored to reinforce the foundation (perimeter, interior, and exterior of the building) and its surroundings. Archaeological remains from the Venetian rampart Piattaforma and its lower squares were unearthed, and technical issues arose, necessitating an update to the restoration plans to protect the archaeological discoveries.

In January (news in Greek), the Municipal Committee of the Municipality of Chania extended the reconstruction works of the municipal market until spring 2025. Specifically, through its decision, the Municipal Committee approved the contractor company’s (Finobeton) request for an extension until May 31, 2025. However, this deadline does not signify that the market will reopen for vendors and buyers then.

The way the Agora operated until its closure, like its former appearance, is now a relic of the past. This should be understood by both shopkeepers who wish to rent one of the 50 shops, some of which are double units, and by visitors.

Last week, the majority of the Municipal Committee of Chania voted to regulate the market’s operation, which is estimated to commence at the end of next year. The operation will be assigned to a private company tasked with researching and proposing best practices from corresponding traditional markets abroad. The monthly rent will be higher than what the shopkeepers were previously paying – estimated to range from 300 to 900 euros, depending on the size and location within the restored Agora.