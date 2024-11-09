Upcoming Pical 5* Resort to Transform Poreč’s Tourism

A new €139 million resort—Pical 5* Resort in Poreč, Croatia—is redefining luxury tourism and establishing itself as the nation’s most significant investment in this sector.

The expansive Pical 5* Resort will open by early 2026 and will likely rejuvenate the city of Poreč, promising substantial economic and social benefits. according to Valamar CEO Željko Kukurin:

Investment in the Pical area will develop public tourism infrastructure, including walking trails, cycling paths, a beach, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and various other amenities accessible to tourists and locals alike. Construction is progressing as planned, and upon completion, the Pical area will become Croatia’s most attractive tourism zone.

With over 700 jobs created and annual financial advantages to Poreč estimated at €3 million, this undertaking also elevates local living standards through continued support for educational and sports initiatives.

Luxurious Features and Endless Activities

The Pical 5-star Resort will feature 514 luxury accommodations, merging opulence and comfort for guests seeking relaxation or business opportunities.

Diverse dining options include eight restaurants with dishes inspired by Michelin chefs, plus ten bars with cocktails influenced by regional flavours.

An expansive Balance Spa Centre, over 1,300 square meters, offers unrivalled relaxation experiences.

Various facilities, like children’s play areas over 1,200 square meters, cater to family-friendly holidays.

Outdoor and indoor facilities such as beaches, swimming pools, and sports venues underscore the resort’s appeal for active lifestyles.

Kukurin added:

For years, Valamar has been investing in projects that continuously enhance the quality of life within the community, from funding educational institutions and sports programmes to supporting key initiatives. I am confident that developing the Pical area, with its sustainable tourism model, will further enrich the local community.

The resort includes a conference centre capable of hosting up to 1,200 participants, marking it the largest in Istria, with an estimated annual contribution of €3 million to the local budget. This centre strengthens the area’s profile in business tourism, offering year-round venues for conferences and events. It also aims to extend the tourist season and appeal to international guests with higher spending potential.

Investment in public infrastructure transforms Poreč’s tourism appeal with new cycling trails, walking paths, and a beach accessible to all. Valamar’s commitment to community development ensures that the completion of Pical 5* Resort will bring to Poreč more than a luxury retreat, enhancing the local fabric through strategic tourism innovation.