Climate Change Threatens Greek Saffron from Kozani

Greek saffron from Kozani faces climate challenges: rising temperatures and extended droughts have hindered production, while weather conditions continue to affect cultivation and harvest unfavourably.

Inadequate rainfall and high temperatures stunt plant growth. 2024 was the third consecutive year of low yield expected. Approximately ten more days remain to gather the saffron harvest in Kozani, hoping this year will outperform the last. But the overall output remains gloomy. Rising challenges have led to decreased interest in saffron farming, compounded by regional demographic declines and reduced employment. With saffron being a supplementary income source, many young people have moved away for better opportunities.

The ongoing trend shows limited renewal of saffron plantations. Typically, the perennial nature of saffron would encourage renewal every five to six years, yet a shortfall is evident. Currently, there isn’t enough annual new planting to maintain or expand the cultivated area.

As climate change continues to affect the cherished Greek saffron from Kozani, it disrupts farming operations. The saffron fields, notably in Kozani, experienced adverse weather effects, leaving few places with favourable conditions. This marks the third year in a row where the harvest falls short of expectations: production has dwindled significantly since 2022; 2023 was notably the worst year so far.

Warm temperatures and low rainfall have prevented sufficient plant growth, casting doubts over this season’s yield and continuing a troubling trend. Farmers in northern regions began harvesting in mid-October, but satisfactory growth was restricted to certain small areas.

The scarcity of water critically undermines agricultural productivity. Given the non-irrigated nature of this crop, farmers rely heavily on the region’s microclimate for sufficient plant moisture. In response, conversations arise around possibly relocating cultivation to more suitable areas, though practical challenges like land leasing and logistics persist.

Despite low yield concerns, saffron from Kozani remains a valuable source of income. In steadfast efforts, the cooperative plans to supply the Greek market and select international clients with packaged products, although meeting total demand remains unlikely.

The broader context of regional depopulation contributes to the decline in production enthusiasm. This has resulted from a lack of job opportunities, forcing many young residents overseas. Crop renewal is crucial, yet dwindling interest and resources impede progress. The traditional multi-year cycle of saffron planting lacks continuity, further threatening future harvests.

The unsettling prospects for the Greek saffron industry display the intricate dance between nature and agriculture, each influencing the community’s rich legacy.