Greek Weather Set for Shift to Rain and Chill

Greece is anticipating a dramatic shift in weather next week. Here’s a breakdown of the forecast:
General Overview
- A transition from dry spells to significant rainfall is expected.
- Western, central, and southern areas will see the most rain.
- Temperatures will drop notably, prompting possible snow on mountaintops.
Weekend Weather Highlights
- Saturday, November 9, 2024:
- Skies are mostly clear with scattered clouds in regions like Evia, the Cyclades, and Crete. There’s a chance of light rain in Crete and southern Ionian areas in the morning.
- Winds: Northern and northeasterly, reaching up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean Sea.
- Temperature: North regions will see -2°C to 19°C, while other areas range from 6°C to 22°C.
Regional Forecasts
- Macedonia, Thrace: Mostly clear. Expect temperatures from -1°C to 19°C.
- Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Sterea, Western Peloponnese: Generally clear. Increased clouds in southern Ionian area with possible morning showers. Temperature up to 23°C.
- Eastern Sterea, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese: Few clouds. Evia might see localized rain. Temperatures peak at 21°C.
- Cyclades, Crete: Light clouds with potential local showers in Crete. Temperatures reach up to 22°C in southern Crete.
- Islands of Eastern Aegean, Dodecanese: Clear skies with few clouds in the Dodecanese. Maximum temperature around 23°C.
- Thessaly: Clear with occasional clouds. The temperature in the 18°C to 19°C range.
- Attica: Light clouds with temperatures around 20°C.
- Thessaloniki: Mostly clear with a bit of cloud cover. Expected high of 19°C.
Outlook for Next Week
- Sunday, November 10, 2024: Some northern regions and Crete will experience increased clouds with local showers. Temperatures will fall to 13°C in northern areas, reaching 21°C in western regions.
- Monday, November 11, 2024: Clouds will extend over Ionian and mainland areas with light rain and scattered thunderstorms in the southwest. Light snow is expected in the mountain ranges above 1,500 meters.
- Tuesday, November 12, 2024: More rain and sporadic storms forecasted for the western, central, and southern parts, including the Cyclades and Crete. Mountains in the northwest might see snowfall.
Stay updated on these changes through the detailed forecasts on the Hellenic Meteorological Service’s website.