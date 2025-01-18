Olive Farming in Crete Hit Hard by EU Policies. SEDIK Calls for Change

Olive cultivation, a cornerstone of Crete’s economy, has suffered significant setbacks in recent years. According to the Association of Cretan Olive Growing Municipalities (ΣΕΔΗΚ – SEDIK), recent European agricultural policies are to blame.

During a meeting at the Regional Unit of Chania, SEDIK President and Platanias Mayor Yiannis Malandrakis presented a detailed memorandum to the Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food, Kostas Tsiaras. The document outlines the effects of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on Crete’s olive industry and pushes for action to reverse these impacts.

Climate Challenges for Crete’s Olive Farmers

Strategic Importance of Olive Farming

For thousands of years, olive farming has been intertwined with Greece’s cultural, religious, and economic life. Even today, it plays a key role, offering:

Income and jobs to 40% of the country’s farming operations.

A vital contribution to food exports and food security.

Environmental benefits as olive groves act as natural carbon sinks and preserve biodiversity.

Moreover, olive farming aligns perfectly with the EU’s “Farm to Fork” and “Biodiversity” strategies.

Policy Disconnect: Neglecting Olive Farming

Despite its strategic role, policies have largely overlooked olive farming while prioritizing less impactful crops like cotton. Some glaring issues include:

Olive groves are lumped into generalized categories like “Permanent” or “Arborous” crops, undermining their unique value.

Support and funding cuts: While olive farms make up 40% of agri-businesses, they receive a mere 20% allocation.

Sharp reductions in per-acre subsidies, dropping from €152.9 in 2014 to €28 under the upcoming CAP.

Major Policy Issues Dragging Down Olive Farming

1. Continuous Cuts in Subsidies

Direct payments have plummeted over time, equalizing olive groves with grazing pastures.

Farms under 4 acres were excluded from aid, leaving 30% of small farmers out of the system.

2. Mismanaged Redistributive Aid

The aim of redistributing benefits failed. For olives, this aid applies only to farms between 10-40 acres, sidelining the majority of small-scale growers whose average plot size barely exceeds 11 acres.

3. Flawed “Eco-Schemes”

The so-called green programs now require burdensome conditions like mass trapping against pests and Environmental Management Plans—all costly and impractical for most farmers.

4. Abandonment of Traditional Olive Groves

Traditional olive groves located in steep, hard-to-reach areas are left unsupported. Although they’ve historically served as critical environmental assets, they are now victims of neglect, leading to abandonment, rising fire risks, and biodiversity loss.

Proposed Solutions by the Association (ΣΕΔΗΚ)

Within the CAP Framework:

Recognize olive groves as a distinct agricultural category deserving increased direct funding. Ensure traditional groves on challenging terrain receive additional aid, independent of size. Reinstate support for small farmers, including those with less than 4 acres or subsidies below €250. Extend redistributive assistance to all small production units with groves under 20 acres. Simplify eco-scheme requirements and include farmers participating in government-supported pest control practices.

On the National Level:

Regulate bulk olive oil distribution with proper oversight and competitive auctions for cooperative and private mills. Include heatwave and weather-related damages in national agricultural insurance to shield farmers from unpredictable losses.

A Critical Time for Action

The current CAP and national strategies fall short of supporting olive farming, a sector unique in its cultural, economic, and environmental contributions. As other nations like Spain and Italy move to protect traditional groves, Greece must act urgently to avoid losing its national treasure. Policymakers now have a clear window to address these concerns and set a sustainable course for the sector.