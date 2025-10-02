Storm Alert for Western Crete

Emergency Numbers : 112 (general), 199 (Fire), 100 (Police), 108 (Coast Guard), 166 (EKAB ambulance)

Emergency Numbers : 112 (general), 199 (Fire), 100 (Police), 108 (Coast Guard), 166 (EKAB ambulance)

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and possible hail from Thursday afternoon in Chania and Rethymno

Winds shifting from south to northwest, up to 7 Beaufort

Temperatures dropping to the mid-20s and then lower

Authorities advise: secure gutters, avoid basements, and don’t test your car’s swimming skills in “Irish crossings.”

Weather Timeline

Thursday 2/10: Strong rain and storms in western Crete, hail possible. East Crete starts fair, turns cloudy with rain at night. Winds south 4–6 Beaufort, later northwest up to 7. Temps 24–26°C before cooling.

Friday 3/10: The whole island gets it. Heavy rain, especially in the north. Winds northwest 5–6 Beaufort. Temperatures continue falling.

Saturday 4/10: Slightly better, with showers mainly in the north and east. The weather eases by evening.

Sunday 5/10: More manageable. Passing clouds, some local showers. Winds southwest 3–5 Beaufort, temperatures rise again.

The Region of Crete has issued its usual statement: all services are on “heightened alert,” technical crews are on standby, and operational plans have been dusted off. Translation: yes, they know the roads flood every year, and they will come with pumps — eventually.

Self-Protection, or How Not to Star in the News

Clear gutters and drains, or risk an indoor pool.

Move cars away from streams and flood-prone streets; don’t make your mechanic rich.

Postpone errands that can wait; no one needs to see you canoeing on Ikarou Avenue.

If a storm catches you while driving, pull over away from trees and power lines. Hazard lights on. Snacks recommended.

Basements are not panic rooms. Avoid them.

“Irish crossings” (those flat concrete river fords) are not for testing vehicle buoyancy. If water covers the road, turn back. Always.

After floods, watch for broken pavement, landslides, and manhole covers that have gone missing.

Lightning and Hail

Thunder heard? You’re already in range. Avoid standing under trees or waving metal objects like a lightning rod. Cars are safer than scooters, but only if you stay inside and do not hug the frame.

If you feel your hair stand up on a hilltop, that is not divine inspiration. Crouch, drop metal, and hope the storm moves on.

Hail? Shelter. It dents cars, bruises heads, and stresses livestock.

