Palmera Beach Hotel & Spa Tops €1M in Online Revenue via RevitUp

A new case study (here in full) from RevitUp in collaboration with Palmera Beach Hotel & Spa on Crete proves data monitoring melded to a highly competitive online presence can convert Internet lookers into bookers. As the complexity of Greece’s tourism product continues to affect international bookings, things like the capability to correctly leverage dynamic pricing will grow ever more important.

According to the summary of the stunning report, Palmera Beach Hotel & Spa achieved dramatic increases across all KPIs in just two seasons of partnering with RevitUp. Key operational points were dynamic advertising and the strengthening of the online presence of the resort’s website.

According to the report, a 500+ percent increase in site traffic helped elevate ADR (Average daily room rate) from €89 to €141. The simple math reveals over €1 million of online revenue profitability.

RevitUp co-founder Minas Liapakis added, “A vital component of RevitUp’s success with resorts like Palmera Beach, has been the bulletproof communicative links between hotel decision-makers and RevitUp specialists.”

Themis Karnis, who is the owner of Palmera Beach Hotel & Spa, added the following about the collaboration with RevitUp:

“If in 2020, when we decided to entrust the management of Palmera to Revitup, we knew today’s result, we would have gone with the holistic platform from the opening of the hotel.”

According to Karnis, digitally addressing individual guests gleaned dramatic results without disturbing existing partnerships with tour operators. He added that the hotel gained bargaining power as well, by adding its clientele.

RevitUp first unveiled its full-scale Data-powered Hospitality Ecosystem at the Hotel Association of Halkidiki 2020 and HOTECH Athens 2020. Earlier this year, RevitUp announced a key exclusive partnership with HolidayCheck Greece and Cyprus.