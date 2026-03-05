Greece says Crete and the Souda Bay base remain secure despite regional tensions.

Crete and Souda Bay at the Center of Security Discussions

Crete, home to the strategic Souda Bay naval and air base, has been mentioned in recent security discussions about tensions in the Middle East.

However, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias stressed that the island remains well protected and that Greece’s defense posture is more than adequate.

Speaking to Alpha TV, Dendias stated that the country’s defensive measures are “absolutely sufficient” to shield Greek territory from potential strikes.

According to the minister, Crete lies “at the limits of the maximum range“ of Iranian weapon systems.

Even in such a scenario, he added, Greece’s layered defense network would prevent any threat from reaching the island.

“If a threat emerges,” Dendias said, “the defense systems in between will not allow it.”

Additional Air Defense Measures

To further strengthen national coverage, the government has deployed a Patriot anti-aircraft battery to the island of Karpathos, improving the defensive shield across the southeastern Aegean.

The move forms part of Greece’s broader air defense network known as “Achilles’ Shield,” a system designed to counter modern threats, including drones and missile attacks.

Dendias said recent developments in warfare — particularly the increased use of missiles and drones — have reinforced the importance of these investments.

The minister noted that the systems deployed by the Greek armed forces are fully operational and capable of responding to emerging threats.

No Immediate Threat to Greece

Despite ongoing instability in parts of the Middle East, Greek authorities say there is currently no direct threat to Greece.

Responding to comments made in Parliament about drones potentially launched from Lebanon, Dendias clarified that Greek defense monitoring systems track the trajectories of weapons across the region.

“We observe the trajectory of systems coming from Lebanon or Iran,” he said. “We have not seen a threat toward Greece.”

Souda Bay’s Strategic Importance

Souda Bay, located near Chania in western Crete, is one of the most important military facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The base hosts Greek naval forces and regularly supports NATO and allied operations, including those involving the United States.

Its deep-water harbor and nearby airbase make it a key logistical hub for operations across the region. Because of its strategic significance, the base is often mentioned in geopolitical discussions. However, Greek officials stress that strong defensive systems protect the island.

While geopolitical tensions are closely monitored, authorities insist that Crete — including the area around Souda Bay — remains secure. Greece’s defense leadership has emphasized that national and allied security systems are in place to protect the country’s territory and maintain stability across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Wider Diplomatic Activity

At the same time, Greece continues diplomatic consultations regarding developments in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis recently chaired a meeting of the National Council of Foreign Policy, where participants reviewed regional developments and coordinated Greece’s diplomatic response.

Talks with the European Union and Gulf partners are also expected to continue as the situation evolves.