Crete Winemakers Network Hosts LCBO Leaders

Leaders of the world’s largest wine importer paid a visit to the Crete Winemakers Network, where the flavors and stories of Cretan wines won them over. With over 7 billion euros in annual revenue, the LCBO’s interest signals new opportunities for Greek wine exports. The event, orchestrated by key Greek wine organizations, reflected both the quality of Cretan vineyards and the promise of international partnerships.

LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario), the leading buyer of wine worldwide, visited Crete Winemakers Network for an in-depth tasting and discovery tour;

More than 60 wineries from across Greece presented over 250 wine labels to LCBO decision-makers;

Leaders of the LCBO highlighted the unique flavors and aromas of Cretan wines, remarking on both taste and the sense of place;

The ongoing relationship between LCBO and Greece has already seen new Greek wineries join the Canadian market;

The visit underscores changing trade routes, with Canada rising as a vital export market for Greek producers;

Both sides recognized the value of direct contact, with Greek wine organizations continuing to create opportunities for dialogue and growth.

A Meeting of Worlds: Crete Welcomes the LCBO

When the senior team from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) landed in Crete, they brought a sense of anticipation to vineyards across the island. The LCBO, the world’s largest single wine buyer, not only manages Canada’s largest wine distribution system, but also shapes what Canadians drink. This visit, organized by the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine (EDOAO) with support from the Economic and Commercial Affairs Office in Toronto, set the stage for more than just tastings—it planted the seeds of long-term collaboration.

During their stay, the LCBO’s executives explored the unique expressions found across Crete’s landscapes. The Crete Winemakers Network (Wines of Crete) greeted them with open cellars and a parade of flavors, pouring over a selection of wines that reflected both heritage and creativity. The result was a spark of excitement that cut through formalities, leaving the visitors to express their deep appreciation for both the wines and the spirit of the island. They praised the way Cretan wines captured something essential about their home—sunlit hillsides, aromatic breezes, and a hint of wildness in every glass.

New Recognition and Future Possibilities

For the second time in three years, Greek wine communities welcomed the LCBO’s top decision-makers, cementing Greece’s place on the radar of the global wine trade. More than 60 Greek wineries, representing over 250 distinct labels, gathered to showcase their finest offerings. For many, this was a rare chance to build their case directly with the people who determine what fills LCBO shelves. In previous years, several wineries from Crete successfully joined the LCBO supplier roster after such visits.

What matters here is not just a handshake or a photo but the unfolding relationship between two wine cultures. The presence of the LCBO’s president, vice president, and head Greek wine buyer underscored the seriousness of these talks. Their feedback outlined a clear message: Greek wines, especially those from Crete, have been carving out increasing demand among Canadian consumers.

EDOAO’s president, Konstantina Spyropoulou, underlined the strategic importance of the Canadian market for Greek wine producers. With evolving trade policies in North America pushing opportunities away from the U.S. and toward Canada, Greek exporters are sharpening their focus and expanding their connections. Spyropoulou noted that Greek wineries offer high-quality products with distinctive local character—traits that appeal to adventurous drinkers abroad.

Crete’s Moment on the World Stage

There was a buzz in the air as Cretan wines met international palates. What stood out was not just technical quality but personality and depth—wines that seem to carry a memory of the land. The LCBO team remarked on this, their words reflecting genuine surprise and delight at the authenticity in each bottle. Beyond the tastings, they left with stories to tell and plans to bring a slice of Crete to Canadian shelves.

Greek winemakers see this as a turning point, a chance to anchor themselves not just as local artisans but as respected voices in the global wine conversation. EDOAO’s ongoing efforts to support the sector keep these doors open, helping wineries reach new audiences while honoring what makes their heritage so special.