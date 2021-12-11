New INSETE Study Points Greek Tourism Into the Future

Share Pin 0 Shares

A new study by INSETE, the Greek Tourism Confederation’s (SETE) research body, digs deep into global trends that affect future tourism development. Experts at SETE have released data that will help decisionmakers improve the Greek tourism product.

In cooperation with Deloitte – Remaco, SETE now has data from the “Greek Tourism 2030 | Action Plans” study to help Greek ministries draw up a national tourism strategy. The data can also be used to mplement actions that will lead to the extension of the tourism season, improve the share of tourist activity and demand countrywide, as well as increasing the average length of stay, and other factors to help the tourism economy. INSETE was quoted in a report from GTP:

“The course of Greek tourism towards 2030 presupposes the transition from spontaneous to targeted development through systematic, substantial and integrated planning in a framework of sustainability taking into account available resources, goals and emerging trends.”

Part I of the report puts forward five key areas where actions are needed to further develop the country’s tourist product through to 2030:

There needs to be improvement and development in infrastructure, mostly of public use facilities

an upgrade, diversification and promotion of the tourism product

a digital upgrade and the transformation of the tourist ecosystem

a strengthening of skills and training entreprenuers

and a move to ensure sustainable practices

The INSETE/Deloitte analysts also cite important global trends that should be taken into consideration when drawing up tourism policy. These include digital transformation, sustainable development, overtourism, the sharing economy, social and demographic change, emerging destinations, security and crisis management, and ways to address the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

