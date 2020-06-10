New Cases of Coronavirus Drop to Nine in Greece

Pin 0 Shares

According to Greece’s National Public Health Organization, only nine new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, with only one fatality was confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is 3,058, of which 55.1% are men.

Of the total coronavirus cases reported, 690 (22.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1740 (56.9%) are related to an already known case. The report says that 10 patients being treated while intubated with the average age being 70.4 (40.0%) are women and the rest are men. 70.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

So far, 115 patients have been discharged from the ICU. The death toll over coronavirus cases currently stands at 183, of which 56 (30.6%) are women and the rest men. The median age of the victims is 76 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 and more.