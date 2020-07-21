Netherlands, Greece, Czech Republic – Most Searched for Destinations

Pin 0 Shares

For some destinations, the summer of 2020 is looking a bit brighter with quarantine-free travel opening up to 75 countries for U.K. travelers.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused huge changes in the way we travel, and for many that “perfect holiday destination” has changed. Travelers searching for the best beaches, hotels, restaurants, and touristy attractions prove essential to finding the perfect holiday location, but COVID-19 has altered the landscape. For the British, travel restrictions have put a hold on any tourist activity for some time, however, the government’s new quarantine-free destinations announcement does mean that post-lockdown travel is on the rise.

Official-Esta.com recently explored the top 20 quarantine-free holidays that are being searched for the most, to reveal Britain’s most desirable destinations to visit post-lockdown.

Here are the top 10 countries:

Rank Country % increase 1 The Netherlands 733% 2 Greece 488% 3 Czech Republic 223% 4 Ireland 223% 5 Hungary 217% 6 Croatia 203% 7 France 142% 8 Cyprus 135% 9 Malta 133% 10 Gibraltar 133%

Greece has made the list at number two outpacing Mediterranean neighbors Spain and Italy. This is not much of a surprise given Greece’s handling of the pandemic, not to mention the world-famous beaches and stunning aquamarine waters. The land of extravagant ancient history and the cradle of western civilization is still a “bucket list” tourist destination, maybe even more so in these troubling times.