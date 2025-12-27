Interactive Kallikantzaroi Children’s Performance in Neapoli on December 30

The Municipality of Agios Nikolaos will host a special interactive children’s performance on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Municipal Garden of Neapoli, offering families a festive cultural event during the Christmas period.

The performance, titled “The Unsmiling City and the Kallikantzaroi”, is inspired by the beloved story by Haris and Panos Katsimihas and is presented as a music-and-theatre experience designed especially for children, while remaining enjoyable for adults as well.

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Location: Municipal Garden of Neapoli, Agios Nikolaos Municipality

Audience: Children and families

Children and families Admission: Free (unless otherwise announced by the municipality)

What the performance includes

The production invites children to participate actively, encouraging them to dance, sing, and take part in the story as “little actors” rather than remaining passive spectators. Through music, narration, and playful interaction, the performance unfolds a fairy tale about a beautiful but perpetually sad city — and the mischievous kallikantzaroi who disrupt the balance between worlds during the Christmas season.

The story blends fantasy, humor, and familiar elements of Greek holiday folklore, creating an engaging experience that combines entertainment with imagination.

The performers

The performance is presented by Roumbagiat, a musical group based in Thessaloniki, known for their polyphonic approach and contemporary interpretations of both traditional and modern Greek music. Formed in 2013, the group has performed extensively across Greece. It has built a strong presence in family-oriented and cultural productions.

Narration is provided by Zacharias Spanos, an actor and performer with over 20 years of professional experience in theatre, film, education, and children’s entertainment. His involvement brings a strong storytelling element and theatrical structure to the performance.

The event forms part of the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos’ Christmas program and aims to offer accessible cultural activities for children and families during the holiday season, in a relaxed outdoor setting suitable for all ages.