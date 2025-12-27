Four experienced mountaineers were found buried under an avalanche in the Vardousia Mountains, central Greece.

in the Vardousia Mountains, central Greece. They were discovered very close together , indicating sudden entrapment.

, indicating sudden entrapment. The group set out on Christmas Day from the village of Athanasios Diakos toward Mount Korakas.

toward Mount Korakas. A large-scale rescue operation involved firefighters, EMAK units, drones, and helicopters .

. The tragedy highlights the extreme risks of winter mountaineering, even for experienced climbers.

The search operation in the Vardousia Mountains yesterday concluded with tragic findings, as four mountaineers were found deceased after being swept away by an avalanche in a remote area of mountainous Phocis.

Rescuers found the victims buried beneath snow and ice, only a few meters apart, a detail indicating that the avalanche struck suddenly, leaving no time for escape or reaction.

The group — three men and one woman — had begun their ascent on Christmas Day from the village of Athanasios Diakos, heading toward the summit of Korakas, one of the most demanding winter routes in the region.

Rapid Response in Extremely Difficult Terrain

A major search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately after the hikers were reported missing. The effort involved:

approximately 30 firefighters ;

; specialized mountaineering units from the 1st, 6th, 7th, and 8th EMAK ;

; drones and an emergency helicopter ;

; a tracked rescue vehicle.

Despite favorable weather on the day of the disappearance, rescue teams faced deep snow, steep slopes, and inaccessible terrain, which complicated movement and recovery efforts.

Authorities confirmed that helicopter assistance would be used for the transfer of the bodies due to the extended distance from the nearest road.

Experienced Climbers, Unforgiving Conditions

According to testimonies and rescue officials, the mountaineers were experienced. However, experts underline that in high-altitude winter environments, experience alone does not eliminate risk.

Steep gradients, fresh snow accumulation, strong winds, and complex terrain can create avalanche-prone conditions, where even minimal disturbances — including sound or vibration — may trigger snow movement.

Officials noted that disorientation, combined with unstable snow layers, likely contributed to the fatal outcome.

Grief Across the Mountaineering Community

The loss has deeply affected the mountaineering community, particularly in Crete, where two of the victims — Thanasis Kolotouros and Dora Kaplani — had strong ties.

Kolotouros, 55, had lived in Sitia for many years, actively participating in mountaineering clubs, before relocating to Patras after retiring from the Hellenic Air Force.

Kaplani, 32, originally from Fotada, had also lived in Crete for years, working as a teacher and earning the respect of colleagues and fellow climbers.

Friends, fellow climbers, and members of the Sitia Mountaineering Club (FORSS) have expressed their grief, standing beside the families and honoring the memory of all four.

A Stark Reminder About Winter Mountains

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that mountains do not forgive mistakes, particularly in winter conditions. Even skilled climbers are vulnerable when terrain, weather, and snowpack align against them.

Safety Takeaway

Winter ascents demand constant reassessment , not fixed plans.

, not fixed plans. Turning back is not failure — it is survival.

Avalanche risk exists even in “good weather.”

Proper equipment, spacing, and escape routes are essential.

Do not hike alone. Do not climb alone. And above all: respect the mountain’s limits — they are non-negotiable.

