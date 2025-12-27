Livestock farmers in Rethymno staged a symbolic protest in the Square of the Four Martyrs.

Livestock farmers in Rethymno chose an unconventional but deeply symbolic form of protest, setting up large cauldrons in the Square of the Four Martyrs to boil meat and share it directly with citizens, while also organizing a tractor motorcade through the city.

The action combined visibility with generosity, transforming a demonstration into a public act of solidarity amid growing pressure on the agricultural sector.

From Motorcade to the City’s Central Square

Earlier in the day, farmers moved with their tractors from the forestry office to the central square, where the gathering took place. The choice of location was deliberate: a public, historic space where everyday life intersects with civic expression.

Rather than slogans alone, the farmers brought food—cooked on-site—and offered it freely to passersby.

One Ton of Meat for Local Soup Kitchens

Alongside the public distribution, Rethymno’s livestock farmers announced a significant parallel initiative. More than one ton of meat has been prepared. It will be donated to soup kitchens across the prefecture, supporting families and individuals in need.

The gesture underscored the message that production, protest, and social responsibility are not opposing forces, but interconnected parts of rural life.

“We Want to Live, Produce, and Stand Together”

Speaking from the square, Manolis Venierakis, president of the Rethymno Livestock Farmers’ Association, framed the action as a collective call rather than a confrontation.

He said:

“What we want is to live and to produce — and to struggle together as a society.”

Local officials also attended the gathering in a show of support, including Deputy Regional Governor for Entrepreneurship Michalis Vamvoukas and Regional Councillor Michalis Sarris.

At a time when rural producers face rising costs and uncertainty, the Rethymno action stood out for its tone and intent.

The benefits extended beyond visibility:

Direct engagement between producers and citizens;

between producers and citizens; Support for vulnerable groups through food donations;

through food donations; A reminder of agriculture’s social role , not just its economic one;

, not just its economic one; A protest rooted in offering, not withdrawal.

In Rethymno, the message was clear: farmers are not asking to be seen only in moments of crisis, but as an active part of the social fabric — producing, sharing, and standing alongside the community.

