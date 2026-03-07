According to a report by NeaKriti, the Municipality of Malevizi is examining a new proposal to create a reservoir that would store fresh water from the Almyros River, a solution officials describe as realistic and environmentally friendly to address the growing water shortage affecting the wider Heraklion area.

The plan focuses on a natural basin located about 3 kilometers from the river’s spring, considered suitable for the construction of a reservoir capable of holding more than 10 million cubic meters of fresh water, with the additional ability to collect around 2 million cubic meters of rainwater that naturally collects in the area.

The proposal is still under study, but local authorities say it could become part of a broader strategy to secure water supply for Malevizi, Gazi, and the wider Heraklion region.

Mayor Says Almyros Could Become Part of the Solution

Speaking to NeaKriti, Malevizi Mayor Menelaos Bokeas described the project as a realistic option currently being processed at a preliminary level.

“The Almyros River can become part of the solution to the water shortage problem, not only for the Municipality of Malevizi but for the wider Heraklion area. The proposal we are putting into discussion is the utilization of the fresh water quantities of the Almyros River, with pumping from the spring and transfer to a reservoir about 3,000 meters away, in a basin that appears ideal based on the geological data,” he said.

According to the mayor, early scientific assessments show that the basin has significant storage capacity.

“Its potential exceeds 10 million cubic meters of water. In addition, based on the approaches taken by the scientists we work with, it is possible to store about 2 million cubic meters of rainwater that naturally collects in this location. This amount alone could cover the needs of the Gazi basin,” Bokeas noted.

He added that the plan includes the return of water to the Gazi area and the wider Heraklion region through natural flow.

The Old Power Plant Could Be Used for Water Treatment Facilities

Part of the proposal also includes the reuse of the old PPC power plant, which could host filtration and treatment infrastructure for the fresh water intended for drinking supply.

“There is also the possibility of including green energy production through pumped storage. In this planning, we also include the restoration of the old PPC factory, so that it can become the space where the necessary filtration facilities will operate,” the mayor said.

He added that the broader design could also include a circular economy center focused on water management and environmental education.

Fresh Water Exists, but for Fewer Days Each Year

One challenge is that the Almyros spring now produces fresh water for a shorter period than it did in the past.

“Based on measurements of recent years, the time during which the spring produces fresh water has decreased to about 20-25 days per year, compared to 40 or even 60 days in the past. However, the quantities remain very large even during this shorter period,” Bokeas explained.

Because of this, the idea is to store as much fresh water as possible during that limited time.

“The logic of the proposal is to store these fresh quantities in a nearby reservoir, reducing costs and allowing a realistic and sustainable plan. From the total quantities, which reach about 200 million cubic meters per year, the law allows us to use up to 10%,” he said.

Part of a Wider Effort to Address Water Shortage

The mayor stressed that the municipality is examining all available solutions, including desalination, reservoir projects, and older proposals that had been discussed in the past.

“All these solutions together — both those that use fresh water and those that involve desalination of the Almyros waters — can contribute to an overall solution. The goal is for citizens to have water that is sufficient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable,” he said.

He also noted that further studies and political support will be needed before the project can move forward.

“There must be political will to promote the necessary studies and works, with respect for the environment and with the aim of leaving the Almyros River intact for future generations,” Bokeas concluded.